United States GP: McLaren wants to continue its momentum

Very successful in Qatar, the British team intends to confirm its excellent results this weekend in Austin, in the United States, location of the 18th round of the Formula 1 season.

In a Formula 1 world championship cannibalized by Red Bull, and mainly by Max Verstappen, McLaren has finally managed to win something this season. After Ferrari in Singapore in mid-September, with the Grand Prix won by Carlos Sainz, the British team became the third in the paddock to climb to the top of the podium two weeks ago in Qatar. No victory in the race - once again won by the flying Dutchman - but a nice success in the sprint gleaned thanks to the talent of the young Oscar Piastri. At 22, the Australian driver opened his list of achievements, before finishing second in the race the next day. His teammate, the more experienced Lando Norris (23 years old), accumulated two good third places on the demanding Losail circuit.

So much so that after a complicated start to the season, the McLarens are the main threat to the Red Bulls this fall, although they are nevertheless already assured of winning the constructors' title. Respectively seventh and ninth in the world championship standings, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can still allow McLaren to catch up with Aston Martin, fourth with only 11 more points, or even to get the third place occupied by Ferrari even if 79 points separate the two teams and that there are five Grands Prix remaining on the program.

The United States will put a lot of points at stake since, like Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium and Qatar before it, it will offer a sprint race. This will be a great opportunity for the two orange cars to confirm their excellent momentum from recent races on the fast and technical Austin circuit. With the supreme objective of tickling Max Verstappen, who has won his third world crown for two weeks.

There is a seven-hour time difference between France and Austin, Texas, where the United States Grand Prix takes place. The first Formula 1 laps will therefore wait until the early evening in France on Friday, with the only free practice session of the weekend scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Paris time. However, you will have to stay up late on Friday to watch the qualifications for the Grand Prix (11 p.m.) but also on Saturday to watch the sprint race (midnight). The race on Sunday will be broadcast in prime time, which is always a great way to end the weekend.

The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast exclusively on the channels of the Canal group, holder of the rights to the Formula 1 world championship. The different channels will share the event since Free Practice 1, qualifying and qualifying for the race sprint will be broadcast on Canal Sport while the sprint race, at midnight on Saturday, and the Grand Prix, which will start on Sunday at 9 p.m., will be broadcast on Canal.

Do you prefer to follow the Grand Prix on your computer, tablet or from the warmth of your bed with your smartphone and your duvet? No problem, this eighteenth Grand Prix of the season will of course also be viewable in streaming. Two possibilities are open to you: access to the Canal streaming platform MyCanal or via the official F1 website, F1.com. Both will offer the entire practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races live but also in replay. On MyCanal, activating expert mode also allows you to combine screens, multi-cameras (including on-board cameras) and data, for example pilot times in real time. On F1.com, live broadcasting of testing and the race is supplemented by replays, documentaries and even historical reminders via the F1TV Pro service, offered at 64.99 euros per year or 7.99 euros per month.