Unemployment insurance: what the reform could change

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE. Compensation for the unemployed is back in the spotlight this fall. Discussions between the government and the social partners are open. The latest news on the reform.

[Updated August 25, 2022 at 10:01 a.m.] This Wednesday, August 24, the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt spoke about the reform of unemployment insurance. For him, the rules relating to this unemployment insurance must "take into account the state of the labor market and the state of the economy". Discussions around this project will continue with the social partners. "The text that I will present in a few weeks will allow the government to extend the rules as they exist today so that there is no break" he also declared at the microphone of FranceInfo. The overhaul of the validation of acquired experience (VAE) as well as the extension of aid as it exists today are the two priorities of the executive today.

The unemployment insurance scheme is compulsory insurance. It allows the payment of an allowance, called return to work allowance (ARE), to people who have lost their job. To claim this unemployment benefit, several conditions must be met. Funding of the scheme is based on contributions. Since December 1, 2021, the unemployment insurance reform has fully entered into force. It is now necessary to have worked six months out of the last 24 months to receive the return to work allowance (ARE). “This measure applies to all job seekers whose employment contract ends, or the dismissal procedure begins, from December 1, 2021”, we explain on the Pôle Emploi website.

Since December 1, 2021, the duration of affiliation necessary to open or recharge a right is set at 6 months, compared to 4 months previously and the degressiveness of the allowance applicable to employees under the age of 57 at the end of the contract with a previous income of more than 4,518 euros gross per month, occurs at the end of the 6th month (compared to the end of the 8th month previously). "With regard to the bonus-malus on employer unemployment insurance contributions, the decree of March 30, 2021 establishes a behavioral incentive from July 1, 2021 while taking into account the atypical nature of the year 2020 and the beginning of 2021. It thus excludes the companies most affected by the crisis (in the S1 sector)" can be read on the official government site travail-emploi.gouv.fr. The first modulation will take place in September 2022.

Since this year, several provisions of the reform have already been put in place. Since July 1, 2021, a bonus-malus on short contracts has been introduced, with an observation period until June 30, 2022. Since October 1, the calculation of unemployment benefit has changed: the daily wage reference, which serves as the basis for the latter, is evaluated by dividing the wages received during the last 24 months, by all the days whether they are worked or not. In order to prevent precarious workers alternating short contracts and periods of inactivity from being affected, the Minister has corrected this measure, by introducing a floor. The latter will guarantee a minimum allocation. The number of days not worked taken into account in this calculation will also be limited to a maximum of 13 days not worked out of 30. "The new rules for calculating the amount and duration of the allowance apply gradually for the end of the employment contract and the commitments to the dismissal procedure from October 1, 2021”, we explain on the site of Pôle emploi. "They do not modify the current rights to unemployment insurance for job seekers in the process of being compensated".

Finally, the degressivity of unemployment benefits for high incomes has been introduced. In detail, employees under the age of 57, whose salary exceeds 4,500 euros gross per month, will see their compensation reduced by 30% from the seventh month. The degressivity is expected, at the earliest, from June 2022 for people who opened their rights to unemployment from 1 December. "Since July 1, 2021, the degressiveness of the allowance (-30%) applicable to employees under the age of 57 with a previous income of more than €4,500 gross per month takes effect from the 9th month, i.e. say after 8 months of compensation", indicates the public service site. "The degression will take place from March 2022 for people who opened their right to unemployment on July 1, 2021. The 6-month count at the end of which the degressivity applies had been suspended between March 1, 2020 and June 30 2021, or 487 days in total. He started filming again from July 1, 2021."

Note: the Council of State rejected the appeal of the unions on the merits of the unemployment insurance reform. "There is no need to rule on the conclusions of the requests directed against the provisions of the decree of March 30, 2021", which modified the calculation of the unemployment benefit, indicates the judge in his decision, published Wednesday, December 15.

Unemployment insurance, also called social guarantee of the company manager (GSC) covers the manager or corporate officer in the event of involuntary loss of his job. Whether you manage an SA, SARL, or EURL, you are never safe from a revocation of mandate for various reasons, emanating from your partners or shareholders. It may or may not be justified, but above all it can cause you to lose your job. Generally, it is a question of a non-renewal of the mandate. In this case, the company does not cease its activity. The director's mandate can also be revoked early.

To establish the amount of the return to work allowance, Pôle emploi takes your former salary into account. The ARE must be equal to the higher amount between these two formulas, explains Pôle emploi on its site:

As an indication, the SRJ corresponded until the reform of October 1, 2021 to the annual reference salary divided by the number of days worked over the last twelve months, which precede the last day worked. "The maximum number of days worked retained over the reference period is 261 days", could we read on the public service site. "The calculation of the SJR is obtained as follows: SJR = reference salary / (number of days worked x 1.4)".

From now on, for new job seekers, the calculation will be made over the last 24 months by dividing the wages received during this period by the number of days spent, whether they were worked or not. A ceiling of 75% will be applied for days not worked.

The amount of the return to work allowance is strictly regulated: it must be between 57 and 75% of the daily reference salary. The amount cannot be less than 29.38 euros per day. An amount that should be qualified, since this amount corresponds to the situation of a person working full time, recalls Unédic on its website.

"After part-time work, the calculation of your allowance follows the same rules as for a full-time job, but it takes into account your particular working time", indicates Unédic on its dedicated page. "For this, Pôle Emploi uses a part-time coefficient. This coefficient is equal to your number of weekly working hours, divided by the legal (35 hours) or conventional weekly schedule applied in your former company".

To receive the ARE, you must be involuntarily unemployed. You must justify, at the end date of the employment contract, a minimum period of work. The public service website provides you with a simulator to try to find out the amount of your ARE according to your situation, click here. The ARE payment can be combined with other earned income. The payment of the ARE ceases if you find a salaried professional activity. The compensation conditions are not the same before or from November 1, 2019 and depending on your age.

The amount of allowances paid to jobseekers increased on July 1, 2022. A decision taken following a Unédic board meeting on Thursday, June 30. Regarding unemployment benefit, the increase should concern 2.1 million recipients. Are you a beneficiary of the ARE (return to work allowance)? You will pocket 30.42 euros per day, compared to 29.56 euros previously (for the minimum allocation). The fixed part of the ARE increases slightly from 12.12 euros per day to 12.47 euros per day.

Yes, provided the reason for your resignation is legitimate. By legitimate, we mean in particular the fact of resigning to follow the person with whom we are in a relationship. This reason is valid for both civil servants and employees in the private sector. On the dedicated site of service-public.fr, there is a list, which you can find in full, here. Here are some examples :

You have lost your job and you want to know if you meet the conditions, do not panic. Bear in mind that civil servants and private sector employees can benefit from the ARE under the same conditions. But what are these? We summarize the rules in force:

It depends on how long you worked in the last 24 months before your job loss and your age. Here are the rules that apply since November 1, 2019, for both private sector employees and public servants:

As a reminder, people who have reached retirement age, in theory, can no longer benefit from the return to work allowance. “If you are over 62, and you have been on ARE for at least 1 year, the payment period can be extended until you meet the conditions for a full pension,” explains public service on its site, provided you have contributed 12 years to unemployment insurance, or failing that, to justify 100 quarters of pension contribution.

Bear in mind that the loss of employment does not immediately lead to the payment of unemployment benefit. Beforehand, you must register with Pôle emploi as a job seeker. Note that you can register the day after your last day of work. Please note that you must register within 12 months of the end of the contract to obtain unemployment benefit.

To register, nothing could be simpler: go to the Pôle emploi website, at this address: https://candidat.pole-emploi.fr/inscription/preambule. You need to have several documents to prepare your registration:

Once your registration is complete, a personal space is created. You can find different documents there and above all send several files there in order to receive unemployment benefit. And after ? Within 30 days of your registration, you must attend an interview with a Pôle Emploi adviser. If you are lost, know that you can contact Pôle emploi by phone at 3949.

Bear in mind that the back-to-work allowance is not paid once you have completed your registration. Pôle emploi applies a waiting period of seven days. Also note that if you have received compensation, at the end of your employment contract for paid leave, a so-called "deferred compensation" period applies. It is determined by dividing the amount of your allowance by the daily reference salary. We then obtain a number of days of delay.

Note that you have the possibility of estimating the amount of your unemployment compensation thanks to the simulator posted on the Pôle emploi site, here.

Yes, dismissal for misconduct, whether simple, serious or serious, is considered as a disciplinary and personal reason. It is part of unemployment compensation. As a reminder, serious misconduct means a misconduct whose facts are attributable to the employee and which does not allow it to be maintained. This is the case of abandonment of post for example, indiscipline or insubordination and the state of drunkenness during working hours, for example.

Yes, when you have agreed to a contractual termination with your employer, you can claim the return to work allowance paid by Pôle emploi.

State, hospital and regional civil service agents, as well as La Poste and Orange agents are concerned by this provision specified in a decree published in the Official Journal. Under what circumstances are these agents considered "involuntarily deprived of employment"? This is also what the text of the law details. Here are the situations that qualify for unemployment insurance: