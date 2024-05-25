Unemployment insurance reform: Gabriel Attal confirms a tightening of the rules

To aim for full employment, Gabriel Attal confirmed, this Sunday, May 26, a tightening of unemployment insurance rules. The reform is due to come into force on December 1, 2024.

According to Gabriel Attal, to achieve full employment, there is no other possibility than to go through unemployment insurance reform. The Prime Minister confirms, this Sunday, May 26, a further tightening of the rules for access to unemployment benefits, in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche.

This new reform will come into force on December 1, 2024. It should make it possible to generate up to 3.6 billion euros in savings and bring 90,000 people out of inactivity, according to the Government, thanks to a good number of changes.

Among the key measures, we find the extension of the working time necessary for the opening of rights. From December 1, you will therefore need to have worked 8 months over a reference period of 20 months, compared to 6 months today over a reference period of 24 months.

The calculation of monthly compensation will also change. Instead of being calculated based on the number of days in the month, which varies from 28 to 31 days, the allowance will now be calculated on a 30-day basis, regardless of which month is off, and will therefore be the same every month. This will cause unemployed people who have not worked for an entire year to lose 5 or 6 days of compensation, indicates BFMTV.

The reform also plans to reduce the maximum duration of compensation to 15 months for all employees under the age of 57. Until now, employees aged 53 or 54 could be compensated for up to 22.5 months and employees aged 55 and over for up to 27 months. Under the principle of “countercyclicality”, which has applied since February 2023, the duration of unemployment benefits is reduced by 25% when the unemployment rate remains below 9%.

In this way, the maximum duration of compensation provided for by the reform could be revised downwards if the unemployment rate falls below 6.5%, reducing the duration of compensation for unemployed people under 57 by 40%. , increasing to 12 months maximum.