Unbeatable! This Acer Nitro 5 PC shows a reduction of 500 euros for Black Friday

On the occasion of Black Friday, the Nitro 5 gaming PC from the Acer brand goes under 1000 euros!

Need a new PC for office or gaming? The Black Friday period is often conducive to good deals, particularly on large high-tech devices. Very often, laptops and gaming PCs display crazy discounts to allow as many people as possible to acquire this type of device. But be careful, owning a gaming PC comes at a cost and even if Black Friday has big discounts, it's not always easy to get one. This is why we have made a selection of the best offers of the moment in our dedicated article.

In the meantime, here is one of the offers of this Black Friday which caught our attention because if the official date is Friday November, the merchants have already decided to cut their prices and this is the case of Darty which offers this Acer PC 15.6-inch Gaming Nitro 5 which goes from 1399 euros to 899, a reduction of -35% (500 euros).

What are the strong points of this PC? It offers a 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD screen, but it is especially on the inside that the PC makes the difference. Equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor (2.0 up to 4.4 GHz), this computer will allow you to combine your office and gaming tasks. For your games, the Nitro 5 has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8 GB GDDR6. For storage, like many laptop PCs, this is perhaps where the PC sins a little with 512 GB SSD storage and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM.