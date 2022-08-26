Umbrella Academy: Season 4 will be the last, when on Netflix?

UMBRELLA ACADEMY. The Netflix series Umbrella Academy will be entitled to a season 4. However, it will be the last featuring the Hargreeves family.

[Updated August 26, 2022 at 10:55 a.m.] Good news: Umbrella Academy will have a season 4. Bad news: it will be the last of the series. This is what Netflix announced on Twitter this Thursday, August 25, 2022, even referring to the “last family reunion” of the Hargreeves. For now, the release date is not known, the streaming platform has not given more details on this subject. However, it seems difficult to hope for the conclusion of the series before 2024, the production of each season lasting, on average, two years.

Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman previously told ScreenRant that he "knows what Season 4 will be about." As a reminder, the Hargreeves returned to their original timeline, but they all lost their powers. The Sparrows, with the exception of Ben, are also missing. Difficult to make more predictions on the fate reserved for the dysfunctional family of superheroes, Umbrella Academy regularly thwarting the predictions of fans.

Umbrella Academy is an American superhero television series available to stream on Netflix. Created in 2019, it currently has two seasons, of which a third is in preparation. It is inspired by the comic strip of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hooper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

According to figures reported by Netflix, Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular series on the streaming platform: the first season was seen by nearly 45 million viewers in its first month of availability. Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

Synopsis - In October 1989, 43 women around the world give birth without becoming pregnant with children with extraordinary faculties. Billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves decides to adopt seven of them, who will form the Umbrella Academy, a family of superheroes capable of saving the world. But as adults, the Hargreeves are a dysfunctional family with a lot of resentment. On the day their adoptive father dies, they discover that the apocalypse will occur in eight days and will destroy all of humanity.

Umbrella Academy is a series created in 2019 by Netflix. The first season has been online on the streaming platform, just like season 2, since July 31, 2020. To see the episodes, nothing could be simpler: just subscribe to Netflix and find the series in the catalog. A standard subscription to Netflix costs 11.90 euros per month for unlimited viewing of all films and series on the platform.

Several actors known to moviegoers and seriesgoers appear in Umbrella Academy. The cast includes actor Elliot Page as Viktor (known as Vanya in the first two seasons), Aidan Gallagher as Five, Robert Sheehan as Klaus and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison. Find below the complete list of actors of Umbrella Academy:

Season 1: The Hargreeves family reunites after the death of their father. Disappeared for seventeen years without a trace, one of them, Five reappears without warning: he was projected into the future, where humanity was destroyed by the apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy must put aside their grievances and resentments, since they only have eight days to prevent this catastrophe.

Season 2: The Umbrella Academy find themselves screened in Dallas in 1963, but are all separated. They meet shortly before the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. After this date, a new apocalypse threatens humanity. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben and Vanya will once again try to stop him.

Season 3: The Hargreeves return on April 2, 2019, the day after the Apocalypse. But they discover that their world has changed a lot: their father, Reginald Hargreeves, is alive, just like Ben. But he has changed a lot... The Umbrella Academy never existed, since their father created the Sparrow Academy. Once again, our heroes have completely altered space-time.

Elliot Page came out as transgender on December 2, 2020. This announcement comes ahead of the release of Season 3 of the Netflix series. At first, the creators of the series support the actor but announce that this will not have an impact on the character he plays in Umbrella Academy. But they end up changing their minds, deciding that their character should be a trans man who is now called Viktor. “The scripts were already wrapped up, and production was going to start within two weeks. We had to figure out how to incorporate the story of his transition into the plot of this choral series, explained screenwriter Thomas Page McBee with Esquire. His trans identity had to exist as a texture of the character, but not as a defining trait." The writers have thus worked in concert with Elliot Page to offer the character and the public a plot as intimate as it is right for this fundamental member of the Hargreeves family: "It was an opportunity to show a transition that is so organic, so fundamental for that character, that it exists alongside the existing character story arcs, without eclipsing them."