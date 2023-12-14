Ulster - Racing 92: channel, schedule... match information

On this 2nd day of the Champions Cup, Racing 92 travels to Ulster in Belfast. Stuart Lancaster's gang has to win.

It wouldn’t be about turning the other cheek. Defeated in its Paris La Défense Arena against Harlequins, after a spectacular shock (28-31), Racing 92 began its path towards a possible first star in the worst possible way. For more seasons, president Jacky Lorenzetti has prioritized the Champions Cup to the detriment of the Top 14. So, it is not the time to disappoint the boss of Ciel et Blanc.

In front of the press, Stuart Lancaster, English coach who worked for Leinster, presented the qualities of Ulster, who fell heavily against Bath (37-14): "I won there a few times, I also lost a few times. It's never an easy game there. I expect that to be the case again. It's a very proud team, which has a very strong identity. Their supporters are people passionate. They have achieved numerous successes in Europe. They are very motivated. They are very strong on the fundamentals. For our part, we need to be better on this, to be more coherent and strong in conquest, in defense and in our attitudes to contact."

Antoine Gibert, the opener and playing master of Racing 92, thundered before this Ulster - Racing 92: "This shock comes at the right time to regain the confidence that we had at the start of the season. We must not don't see everything in black. This match in Ireland, in the cold and windy, it's perfect for regaining confidence in defense."

As part of the 2nd day, the Champions Cup offers an Ulster – Racing 92 clash. This game will kick off at 9:05 p.m.

As is sometimes the case in the Champions Cup, you will have one and only choice to see this Ulster - Racing 92. This poster will be broadcast by beIN Sports. You will therefore have to connect to beIN Sports 1.

To follow Ulster - Racing 92 streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN Sports Connect which will allow you to join beIN Sports 1.