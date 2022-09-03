UFC Paris: time, TV channel, fights... How to follow the show live?

UFC Paris. D-Day for the American MMA show in Paris, including a highly anticipated Main Event with Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

For the first time in its history, the most prestigious MMA organization, the UFC, is in France, in Paris, for an exceptional show this Saturday, September 3 at the Accor Arena in Paris. For this event, the French will be honored on the fight card with, of course, in the main event, Ciryl Gane, number 1, against Tai Tuivasa, world number 3 heavyweight in the UFC.

The fight card was officially unveiled last weekend with some disappointments. Indeed, Ciryl Gane will obviously be present on the main card with William Gomis, called up at the last minute after the absence through injury of Taylor Lapilus. Benoît Saint-Denis, who has changed his opponent, finds himself in the preliminaries against Gabriel Miranda. Finally, Nassourdine Imavov, Farès Ziam are also present in the preliminaries.

Asked by Ouest France, Ciryl Gane wants to mark the history of MMA and hopes for a positive outcome in Paris. "Emotionally speaking, it will be something warm and joyful. It's still an event, not a party, but very pleasant, especially if it goes well. When you share the joy with your French fans, it adds something. I hope the outcome will be positive for that. And closing the evening at home is something.

For his opponent, Tai Tuivasa, the encounter is "just" one more fight. "It's just one more fight for me. I know a win against Ciryl could lead to a nice conversation around my contract and therefore more money. I'm doing this to feed my family and what matters is that. is the dollars Everyone knows that Ciryl is a great athlete, he is very fast, etc. But me, I'm at my best when I'm in the cage, when it's just my opponent and me. say i should be wary of him but i think Ciryl should be wary of me too.I've fought a few champions and Ciryl is up there with the best for sure.He has to be one of the fighters that best dodge."

The UFC is coming to France and Paris for an absolutely incredible show on Saturday September 3, 2022 at the Accor Arena in Paris.

The list of fights for the UFC show in Paris was unveiled on July 7 with, unsurprisingly, the French in the spotlight. Here is the official map:

French heavyweight Ciryl Gane (32, 10-1) will face Australian Tai Tuivasa (29, 14-3), who is none other than the world number 3 in the category for the evening's poster UFC.

All ticket prices for the various fights have been communicated. You will have to pay between 83 euros for a category 8 and around 1600 euros to be in ring 1.

Since June 24, 2022, tickets to attend the show are available. To be able to watch the fights, you have to go to the Accor Arena site.

As with the other MMA events of the year, UFC Paris will be broadcast live on RMC Sport from 10:30 a.m. The UFC evening will also be followed on the L'Equipe channel, which will cover the event in clear.