UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane wins, videos and summary of the show

UFC Paris. The first event of UFC Paris was held on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Frenchman Ciryl Gane won the main event. Back to a historic evening.

The evening was particularly awaited by MMA fans in France. On the evening of Saturday September 3, 2022, 12,000 spectators set fire to the lair of the Accor Arena (Bercy), in Paris, under the eyes of the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, present for the occasion. Everything went perfectly, from the victory of Ciryl Gane during the "main event", to the Marseillaise sung by the delirious crowd during her fight, through the great success of the French. The evening, organized to perfection, was a great success for this first UFC event organized in the French capital.

The high point of the evening was, without a doubt, the victory by KO of Ciryl Gane. His evening adversary was, however, a very serious client. The Australian Tai Tuisava, world No. 3, could count on his experience (15 wins and three losses on the clock). It wasn't enough: Ciryl Gane knocked him out in the 3rd round. The world number one had previously been put in difficulty by his opponent during the second round. But his selflessness and the support of the room acquired for his cause got the better of the defense of the Australian. The other French also shone. Thus, the five tricolor participants all triumphed. Find all the results of this first evening of the UFC in Paris and all the images of the event in this article...

Apart from the main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuisava, many oppositions took place on Saturday September 3, 2022. Here are all the results of the evening.

