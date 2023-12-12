UEFA Index: here's what France is missing to get back ahead of the Netherlands

A victory for PSG this evening would put France back ahead of the Netherlands this evening, while the end of the Europa League group stage should also bring many points to French clubs.

Lens' victory against Sevilla yesterday (2-1), obtained at the end of added time (Fulgini, 90th 6), brought 0.333 points to France, while PSV drew against Arsenal and added 0.2 Dutch total point. PSV's 5 bonus points for qualifying for the round of 16 (1 point in the UEFA index) had already been counted. In the event of qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League via the play-offs, RC Lens would add an additional 0.166 bonus points. The Netherlands are now only 0.336 points ahead of France.

This Franco-Dutch duel could be played out this evening. PSG travels to Dortmund and must win or hope for a favorable result between Newcastle and AC Milan to qualify for the round of 16. Beyond the victory points (0.333), valuable bonus points (0.833) are at stake and could put France back in front of the Batavians. For its part, Feyenoord faces Celtic in Glasgow this evening in a match without stakes: the Dutch will be transferred to C3 whatever their result this evening. But whatever happens, the excellent results of French clubs in the Europa League should allow them to bring home a lot of bonus points on Thursday, which would give France a decisive advantage, while Ajax and AZ take the path of elimination at C3 and C4.

At the start of the season, France rose to 6th in the UEFA rankings, overtaken by the Batavian clubs. The points from the 2018-2019 season, during which French clubs scored two points more than Dutch clubs, have in fact been erased from the shelves since the index is calculated over the last five seasons. This 5th place is essential, because it grants a fourth ticket in the Champions League and a seventh in the European Cup.

The OM and Rennes qualifiers will bring in points that have not yet been counted. Indeed, they are guaranteed to qualify but this could happen in first place (5 bonus points each) or in second place (2 bonus points). Toulouse is also in a very good position to qualify for the round of 16, pocketing 2 bonus points, and Lille could finish first (2 bonus points) or second (1 bonus point) in their group in the Conference League. As the final places of the French clubs are not fixed, their bonus points have not been awarded, but they should allow France to get back ahead of the Netherlands at the end of the group stage. Not to mention that Ajax might not even be transferred to the Conference League, and that AZ is in a bad position to qualify in this competition.

Each victory by a French club brings 0.33 points to the index (2 points for a group victory, divided by six, the number of French representatives in the European Cup). But a Dutch victory brings even more to the Netherlands (0.4 points), as they only have five representatives in Europe (2 points divided by 5 = 0.4). Even if each of their victories brings them more points, they have already lost one of their five representatives and therefore an opportunity to gain points with Twente, eliminated during the Conference League play-offs. At the end of the group stages, the Netherlands could even have only 2 representatives left in Europe, compared to 6 for France.

In the meantime, French clubs will have four places in the Champions League next year, because France was still ahead of the Netherlands at the end of last season. The 6th or 7th place in Ligue 1 will also qualify for the European Cup, in addition to the winner of the Coupe de France. In detail, the top three in Ligue 1 next season will automatically qualify for the C1 league phase in 2024-2025, with the name “group stage” having to disappear. The fourth in the French Championship will have to go through two qualifying rounds: the third preliminary round then the play-offs. The fifth and the winner of the Coupe de France will go to the Europa League, and the sixth will go to the Conference League. Note also that from this season, the two best nations in the UEFA index over a season are rewarded with an additional place for the following edition of the C1.

France is currently in 5th place and competing with the Netherlands to keep this 5th position, which offers a fourth qualifying place in the Champions League (and a seventh in the European Cup).

The club coefficient rankings are calculated based on club results over the previous five seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The rankings are used to determine each club's position in UEFA club competition draws as explained on the official website.

The club coefficient ranking for the season is established based on the results of clubs competing in the current UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. This ranking, combined with that of the previous four seasons, determines whether the club is seeded in UEFA competition draws.

Club coefficients are determined by either the sum of all points won over the past five years OR the association coefficient over the same period, with priority given to the highest.

The season coefficient of an association (country) is calculated by adding the points obtained by all its clubs in a given season in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL). ), then dividing the total by the number of clubs from that association having participated in the three UEFA club competitions in question.

UEFA Champions League points Any win from the group stage onwards: 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards: 1 point Group stage participation bonus: 4 points Round of 16 participation bonus: 4 points Each round reached by clubs from the round of 16: 1 point

UEFA Europa League points Any win from the group stage onwards (excluding the knockout stage play-offs): 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards (excluding the knockout stage play-offs): 1 point Winner group: 4 pointsSecond group: 2 pointsEach round reached by the clubs from the round of 16: 1 point

UEFA Conference League points

Any win from the group stage onwards (except the knockout stage play-offs): 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards (except the knockout stage play-offs): 1 point Group winner: 2 pointsSecond group: 1 pointQualification in semi-final and final: 1 point