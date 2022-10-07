UEFA Index: good news for France, the ranking

UEFA INDEX. With direct confrontations against Portuguese clubs, France is doing well in the UEFA index.

As every year, the ranking of the UEFA index is particularly scrutinized by the various federations. After an almost perfect week with a record of 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, France consolidates its fifth place in the UEFA coefficient.

France is increasing its lead over the Netherlands, which now stands at 1,931 points against 1,433 before this European week, and over Portugal (from 3,283 to 4,282 points), two nations which have only four teams entered. As a reminder, the UEFA index is crucial this year with a new format of competitions which will appear in 2024, offering four qualifying places in the Champions League to the fifth nation, which remains for the moment France.

It is this classification that determines the qualifying places for the Champions League or the Europa League. The higher the rank of the country, the more places they have for European competitions. Here is the latest ranking:

If the classification by country is important, that by clubs is also important to establish the seeds during the various draws. Here is the latest club standings:

France are currently in 5th place and are unlikely to move this season due to the chasm between 5th place and the other 4, but due to rule changes for the next European campaign, this place will qualify.

The club coefficient ranking is calculated based on club results over the previous five seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The ranking is used to determine each club's position in the UEFA club competition draws as explained on the official website.

The club coefficient ranking for the season is based on the results of clubs involved in the current UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. This ranking, combined with that of the previous four seasons, determines whether the club is seeded in the UEFA competition draws.

Club coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points earned over the past five years OR the association coefficient over the same period, with priority given to the higher.

The season coefficient of an association (country) is calculated by adding the points obtained by all its clubs in a given season in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL ), then dividing the total by the number of clubs from that association that have participated in the three UEFA club competitions in question.

UEFA Champions League pointsAny win from the group stage: 2 pointsAny draw from the group stage: 1 pointBonus for participating in the group stage: 4 pointsBonus for participating in the round of 16: 4 pointsEach round reached by clubs from round of 16: 1 point

UEFA Europa League pointsAny win from group stage (excluding knockout stage play-offs): 2 pointsAny draw from group stage (excluding knockout stage play-offs): 1 pointWinner group: 4 points Group runner-up: 2 points Each round reached by clubs from the round of 16: 1 point