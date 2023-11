UEFA index: France overtakes the Netherlands, a decisive OM-Ajax match!

Before a decisive match between OM and Ajax in the Europa League, France moved back ahead of the Netherlands in the UEFA coefficient for the first time this season.

PSG's draw against Newcastle was enough: by scoring 0.166 points, the Parisians allowed France to regain fifth European place in the UEFA index, to the detriment of the Netherlands. At the start of the season, France had moved to 6th in the UEFA rankings, overtaken by the Batavian clubs. The points from the 2018-2019 season, during which French clubs scored two points more than Dutch clubs, have in fact been erased from the shelves since the index is calculated over the last five seasons. With now 57.664 points, France has regained this fifth place for the first time this season, narrowly ahead of the Netherlands, who have 57.500 points.

This 5th place is essential, because it grants a fourth ticket in the Champions League and a seventh in the European Cup. Already last week, thanks to the good results of the clubs involved in the Europa League (Toulouse, Marseille, Rennes), France had returned to the level of the Netherlands. The three clubs, like PSG in the Champions League, are in first or second place in their group and on track to continue their journey, to bring in additional points. Ajax and AZ, on the contrary, are on the verge of elimination.

A match could be a turning point in this Franco-Dutch duel: OM - Ajax Amsterdam, Thursday in the Europa League. By winning, the Marseillais would ensure qualification for the rest of the Europa League, and a draw is even enough to eliminate the Ajacides from the competition. This could already seal the fate of the duel for fifth place, as the French clubs are all better positioned than the Dutch clubs in the European Cup. All except Lens, who travel to Arsenal this Wednesday and could be eliminated from the Champions League if PSV Eindhoven wins in Seville. This would be a very bad move, since qualifying for the round of 16 would earn the Netherlands 0.8 points (4 bonus points, divided by 6). PSG remains well placed in its group, while Feyenoord is eliminated after its defeat against Atletico (1-3).

Each victory by a French club brings 0.33 points to the index (2 points for a group victory, divided by six, the number of French representatives in the European Cup). But a Dutch victory brings even more to the Netherlands (0.4 points), as they only have five representatives in Europe (2 points divided by 5 = 0.4). Even if each of their victories brings them more points, they have already lost one of their five representatives and therefore an opportunity to gain points with Twente, eliminated during the Conference League play-offs.

In the meantime, French clubs will have four places in the Champions League next year, because France was still ahead of the Netherlands at the end of last season. The 6th or 7th place in Ligue 1 will also qualify for the European Cup, in addition to the winner of the Coupe de France. In detail, the top three in Ligue 1 next season will automatically qualify for the C1 league phase in 2024-2025, with the name “group stage” having to disappear. The fourth in the French Championship will have to go through two qualifying rounds: the third preliminary round then the play-offs. The fifth and the winner of the Coupe de France will go to the Europa League, and the sixth will go to the Conference League. Note also that from this season, the two best nations in the UEFA index over a season are rewarded with an additional place for the following edition of the C1.

It is this ranking which determines the qualifying places for the Champions League or the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. The higher the country's rank, the more places they have for European competitions. Here is the current ranking:

If the ranking by country is important, that by club is also important to establish the seeds during the various draws. Here is the latest club ranking:

The club coefficient rankings are calculated based on club results over the previous five seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The rankings are used to determine each club's position in UEFA club competition draws as explained on the official website.

The club coefficient ranking for the season is established based on the results of clubs competing in the current UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. This ranking, combined with that of the previous four seasons, determines whether the club is seeded in UEFA competition draws.

Club coefficients are determined by either the sum of all points won over the past five years OR the association coefficient over the same period, with priority given to the highest.

The season coefficient of an association (country) is calculated by adding the points obtained by all its clubs in a given season in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL). ), then dividing the total by the number of clubs from that association having participated in the three UEFA club competitions in question.

UEFA Champions League points Any win from the group stage onwards: 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards: 1 point Group stage participation bonus: 4 points Round of 16 participation bonus: 4 points Each round reached by clubs from the round of 16: 1 point

UEFA Europa League points Any win from the group stage onwards (excluding the knockout stage play-offs): 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards (excluding the knockout stage play-offs): 1 point Winner group: 4 pointsSecond group: 2 pointsEach round reached by the clubs from the round of 16: 1 point

UEFA Conference League points

Any win from the group stage onwards (except the knockout stage play-offs): 2 points Any draw from the group stage onwards (except the knockout stage play-offs): 1 point Group winner: 2 pointsSecond group: 1 pointQualification in semi-final and final: 1 point