Ubisoft Forward: where and when to watch the conference? The program

Ubisoft is marking the start of its return by organizing the Ubisoft Forward, a show broadcast live dedicated to the studio's future releases, and above all, to new releases alongside Assassin's Creed. All information in detail.

[Updated September 08, 09:00 AM] To find Ubisoft games during Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022, you had to get up very early. The French studio has decided to organize its own events during the summer video game season, namely an official presentation of the venerable Skull and Bones, and the Ubisoft Forward which awaits us this weekend. This conference will be broadcast live on Ubisoft's Twitch and Youtube channel and will revolve around the studio's next big releases, namely Mario and the Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull and Bones and especially Assassin's Creed, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. of existence. We also expect the presentation of Assassin's Creed: Mirage, the next installment of the franchise.

If you want to watch Ubisoft's announcements live during this evening event, visit the official Ubisoft YouTube page, or their Twitch account on Saturday, September 10 at 9 p.m. We will offer you to watch the conference live directly on this page, below, when the time comes. In the meantime, we are looking at the program for the evening, which is currently quite vague, just below. On the menu, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Mario and the Rabbids 2 Sparks of Hope and pirates with Skull and Bones.

For the moment, no official program has been revealed for this conference evening, but we already know some of its content. Indeed, with the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed license approaching, it's hard to imagine an evening without our famous parkour and hood enthusiasts. Moreover, Ubisoft has officially announced the upcoming release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, confirming many rumors about its imminent appearance.

The game should send us to the Middle East in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the characters from the latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For now, Ubisoft has the most juicy information for its conference, but many rumors claim that the game will take many elements from the original Assassin's Creed formula, such as eagle vision, an open-world more limited and more story-driven quests. The license therefore seems to be refocusing on what has made its strength, and above all to move away from the open-world RPG pitfalls which have greatly handicapped its previous titles. As for a confirmation of these rumors, it will be necessary to wait until Saturday 9 p.m. to be fixed.

As for other games, we can also expect news of the upcoming Mario The Rabbids 2 Sparks of Hope, but also Skull and Bones, the highly anticipated next release from Ubisoft. It must be said that the game has been in the drawers of the studio since 2014, and that its original concept of naval battles during the golden age of piracy is enough to make the most filibusters among us dream. If you want to learn more about Skull and Bones, you can also check out our article, just below.