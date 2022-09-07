Ubisoft Forward: What will the conference program be?

After the revelation of the existence of Assassin's Creed: Mirage, the Ubisoft Forward seems more than ever turned towards our dear hooded parkour lovers. We break down its program for you

[Updated September 07 at 5:06 p.m.] The video game industry is making a big comeback at the moment, like Ubisoft which, after taking a somewhat long vacation for the taste of the fans, is coming back in force this weekend. The French studio intends to celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the release of the first Assassin's Creed, and to return to this license which will have propelled it alongside the greatest studios of all time. But that's not all, this conference will also be an opportunity to introduce us to Skull and Bones and Mario and the Rabbids 2 Sparks of Hope in more detail. We present the program to you.

If you want to watch Ubisoft's announcements live during this evening event, visit the official Ubisoft YouTube page, or their Twitch account on Saturday, September 10 at 9 p.m. We will offer you to watch the conference live directly on this page, below, when the time comes. In the meantime, we are looking at the program for the evening, which is currently quite vague, just below. On the menu, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Mario and the Rabbids 2 Sparks of Hope and pirates with Skull and Bones.

For the moment, no official program has been revealed for this conference evening, but we already know some of its content. Indeed, with the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed license approaching, it's hard to imagine an evening without our famous parkour and hood enthusiasts. Moreover, Ubisoft has officially announced the upcoming release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, confirming many rumors about its imminent appearance.

The game should send us to the Middle East in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the characters from the latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For now, Ubisoft has the most juicy information for its conference, but many rumors claim that the game will take many elements from the original Assassin's Creed formula, such as eagle vision, an open-world more limited and more story-driven quests. The license therefore seems to be refocusing on what has made its strength, and above all to move away from the open-world RPG pitfalls which have greatly handicapped its previous titles. As for a confirmation of these rumors, it will be necessary to wait until Saturday 9 p.m. to be fixed.

As for other games, we can also expect news of the upcoming Mario The Rabbids 2 Sparks of Hope, but also Skull and Bones, the highly anticipated next release from Ubisoft. It must be said that the game has been in the drawers of the studio since 2014, and that its original concept of naval battles during the golden age of piracy is enough to make the most filibusters among us dream. If you want to learn more about Skull and Bones, you can also check out our article, just below.