Two spoons of this product are enough to make your car seats like new

This tip allows you to effectively clean car seats without spending money.

Having a car requires minimal maintenance. And let's be clear, it's quite expensive. Between annual overhauls, technical inspections and mechanical unforeseen events, the automobile budget can quickly climb. But we must not neglect an essential aspect of maintenance: cleanliness. Not only is a clean vehicle more pleasant to drive, but it also helps extend its lifespan by avoiding the accumulation of dirt that can accelerate its aging. And then there's the interior of the car. The most difficult part to clean, so much so that it is quite often neglected. To the point sometimes that you don't really want to go in and sit there...

One of the trickiest parts to clean in a car is the interior, especially the seats. They are prone to stains, especially if you have children or pets. Seat fabrics get dirty easily, but unlike clothes, you can't just throw them in the washing machine! Fortunately, there is a simple and inexpensive trick to cleaning car seats effectively.

To make this homemade cleaning, you will need a bowl, a microfiber cloth, a bottle of dishwashing liquid and a pot lid. Here are the steps to follow:

In just a few minutes, thanks in particular to the degreasing properties of dishwashing liquid, the fabrics of your car seats will be free of all their stains. And bad odors, sometimes persistent in the passenger compartment, will give way to fragrant air that is much more pleasant to breathe. All without having to spend any money, the few spoons of dishwashing detergent used for this cleaning cost no more than a few tens of cents, far from the prices paid during a major cleaning in an auto center.

Remember, cleaning your car seats effectively is not just a matter of cleanliness or comfort, they can also make a big difference when it comes time to resell your car by giving the image of a well-kept vehicle, well maintained and in good condition. Enough to increase its value and its rating on the second-hand market... This will therefore also be an opportunity to earn precious euros.