Two men dead in Marseille during a shooting, the victims were known to the police

A shooting broke out on the evening of September 28, 2023 in Marseille, leaving two people dead and one injured. The two deceased victims were known to the police. An investigation into “organized gang assassination” has been opened.

New shooting in the streets of Marseille, one more episode" regretted by the police chief of Bouches-du-Rhône, Frédérique Camilleri on BFMTV. Two men aged 24 and 41 were shot and killed in the northern districts of the Marseille city, on the evening of Thursday, September 28. A third person, another 41-year-old man, was injured by the gunfire. The shooting broke out on the public highway around 7:40 p.m. in the Chutes district -Lavie from the 4th arrondissement of Marseille.

The Marseille prosecutor's office announced in a press release the opening of a blatant investigation for "assassinations and attempted assassinations by an organized gang", "criminal association with a view to committing a crime", "destruction by means dangerous in an organized gang” and “concealment in an organized theft gang”.

The forty-year-old who died during the shooting was already known to the city's police services, he was even a suspect in a case of attempted assassination dating from 2019. The second man killed was known for acts of fraud. If the first was deliberately targeted, the second could be a collateral victim of the gunfire according to BFM Marseille. The facts suggest a possible settling of scores. This could be the 42nd shooting against a backdrop of drug trafficking in 2023 in Marseille, if the link with drug trafficking is confirmed.

The shooting was filmed by video surveillance cameras. In the images, viewed by Radio France, the three targeted men are talking on a sidewalk when a black 4x4 stops alongside them. From this vehicle comes a masked passenger, dressed in a black jacket and armed. He fired a long gun at the victims before getting back into the 4x4 and fleeing.

A burned vehicle resembling the shooters' 4x4 was found later in the evening in a park in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille. But investigators are not certain “that it is [the car] of the perpetrator(s), specified the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters. However, a long weapon was found inside the vehicle.