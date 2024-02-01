Two French people killed in Ukraine, the Quai d'Orsay denounces "Russian barbarity"

Two French people who were in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission were killed in a Russian attack on Thursday February 1.

Two French humanitarian workers were killed Thursday February 1 during a Russian drone attack in Beryslav, near Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, local authorities announced according to TF1. Three other people were slightly injured. Emmanuel Macron expressed his indignation in a post on X, describing the attack as “cowardly and undignified”. This Friday, February 2, Stéphane Séjourné, Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced “Russian barbarity” before sending his thoughts to the victims and their loved ones.The two victims were present in this town of 12,000 inhabitants before the war and located near the front line on the north bank of the Dnieper River, as part of a mission led by a Swiss-based humanitarian organization providing assistance to civilians on the front lines of the war. The Ukrainian National Police announced on Telegram that they had opened an investigation into violations of the laws of war.

This Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial body of the United Nations, is due to rule on its jurisdiction to try a case brought by Ukraine just after Russia's invasion in 2022. Kiev accuses Moscow of invoking wrongly a genocide in the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine to justify the invasion, reports 20 minutes. Ukraine had seized the ICJ, “categorically denying” this accusation. In March 2022, the Court sided with Ukraine, but Russia, for which the court that decides disputes between countries is not competent to judge this type of case, opposed the verdict . In September 2023, Anton Korynevych, Ukraine’s representative to the ICJ, declared that “every missile that Russia fires at [Ukrainian cities], it does so in defiance of this Court.” The conflict, which has dragged on for almost two years, has left 500,000 dead and injured, according to American officials, Libération reveals.