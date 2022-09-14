TV license fee: why haven't I received my refund?

TV ROYALTY 2022. Refunds started on September 6 after the TV license fee was abolished. What date for you? We tell you everything.

[Updated 9/13/2022 9:56 AM] Still haven't received your tv royalty refund after payouts have started and it's been officially removed? Don't panic, it's completely normal. The first refund on September 6 only concerns monthly taxpayers who are exempt from housing tax. For all the others, no payment has yet been made. You are paid monthly and you pay the housing tax? Your refund is expected in October. A second option is available to you: a reduction in what remains to be paid in respect of the housing tax, if the amount of the monthly payments already withdrawn is less than the amount of housing tax due for 2022. If you do not are not paid monthly, you are now at ease, you are done with the audiovisual license fee. So watch your bank account, especially in October for those concerned. A transfer labeled "REMB.EXCD.TAX" should appear on your account statement if you fall into this category. As a reminder, the abolition of the audiovisual license fee represents a shortfall of 3.7 billion euros for the State which will be compensated by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024.

The removal of the tv license fee will give rise to different reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounted to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. Overseas, it was lower since it stood at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting had to be paid each year before its abolition in the summer of 2022. Since 2005, it was backed by the housing tax. Its amount was therefore listed on the local tax notice.

The amending finance law (LFR) for 2022 published in the Official Journal of August 17, 2022 abolishes from 2022 the contribution to public broadcasting which makes it possible to finance public broadcasting. This fee, which brought in 3.7 billion euros to the State, will be compensated by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024. The abolition of the fee is part of the government's desire to reduce the taxes of the French in the face of the constant rise in inflation for several months. It is also possible to mention the abolition of the housing tax which will concern all owners of their main residence in 2023.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: