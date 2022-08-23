TV license fee 2022: what date for reimbursement?

TV ROYALTY. The abolition of the audiovisual license fee will give rise, in a few weeks, to a refund from the tax authorities. For who ? We will explain everything to you.

[Updated August 23, 2022 at 2:21 p.m.] It is now official, the removal of the tv license fee has been voted by the deputies. In other words, each French person with a television set at home will no longer be required to pay this tax of 138 euros. In total, 23 million people are affected. So what change? For monthly households, we advise you to monitor your bank account because a refund by bank transfer will be made in September. Another scenario, you still pay the housing tax and you are also monthly? The 138 euros corresponding to the audiovisual license fee will be returned to you in October by bank transfer, or by reducing the monthly payments deducted for the residence tax. Finally, if you are not monthly, no action is to be expected. You no longer have to pay this tax.

The TV license fee is a tax used to finance public broadcasting. Households that own a similar device (video recorder, DVD player or video projector) equipped with a tuner and connected to a screen, for example, are also concerned. The contribution to public broadcasting is due for a tax household, regardless of the number of televisions and residences subject to housing tax. The amount of the contribution to public broadcasting (CAP) is 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros in the overseas departments. The deadline was set for November 20. You therefore expose yourself to an increase in the contribution to public broadcasting.

The TV license fee is paid at the same time as the residence tax. If you are one of the households totally exempt thanks to the abolition of local tax on main residences, you will still receive a council tax notice, notifying you that you have nothing to pay, but that you must still pay the TV license fee. The payment deadline is November 15 (November 20 if paying online). Remember that a 10% surcharge applies in the event of late payment.

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounts to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. This is the same rate as last year's TV license fee. Overseas, it is lower since it stands at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting must be paid each year. Since 2005, it is backed by the housing tax. Its amount is therefore listed on the local tax assessment notice.

