TV license fee 2022: a first reimbursement this Tuesday! For who ?

TV ROYALTY. This Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the first refunds of the audiovisual license fee will arrive in your bank account. For who ? We will explain everything to you.

[Updated September 6, 2022 9:48 AM] Here we are! The first refund of the tv license fee arrives in your bank account this Tuesday, September 6, 2022. We advise you to take a quick look at your banking application to find out about the good news. Are concerned, the taxpayers exempted from housing tax in monthly payments for the payment of the audio-visual royalty. In this case, a transfer labeled "REMB.EXCD.IMPOT" should appear on your statement. As a reminder, no action on your part is expected to receive this reimbursement from the tax authorities. With the abolition of this tax of 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros overseas as part of the amending finance law, you will therefore receive the total reimbursement of your monthly payments at the beginning of September.

The audiovisual license fee represents a shortfall of 3.7 billion euros for the State, which will be compensated by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024. Note that this part of the VAT receipts may not be passed on to taxpayers' budgets, as the amount of VAT collected fluctuates according to household consumption. But then, when will the refund of the tv license take place? If you are exempt from housing tax and you are monthly paid for your tv fee, you will be reimbursed in September 2022 by automatic bank transfer of all the sums withdrawn. If you pay the residence tax, while being monthly paid for the tv license, two options are possible. First, a refund in October 2022. Or a reduction in what you still have to pay for your housing tax on the main residence if the amount of the monthly payments already deducted is less than the amount of tax. housing due for 2022.

The removal of the tv license fee will give rise to different reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounted to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. Overseas, it was lower since it stood at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting had to be paid each year before its abolition in the summer of 2022. Since 2005, it was backed by the housing tax. Its amount was therefore listed on the local tax notice.

The amending finance law (LFR) for 2022 published in the Official Journal of August 17, 2022 abolishes from 2022 the contribution to public broadcasting which makes it possible to finance public broadcasting. This fee, which brought in 3.7 billion euros to the State, will be offset by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024. The abolition of the fee is part of the government's desire to reduce the taxes of the French in the face of the constant rise in inflation for several months. It is also possible to mention the abolition of the housing tax which will concern all owners of their main residence in 2023.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: