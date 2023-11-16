Turin Masters 2023: Sinner qualifies Djokovic, Alcaraz back to the wall! Results and program

By beating Holger Rune last night, Jannik Sinner eliminated the Dane and qualified Novak Djokovic. This afternoon, Carlos Alcaraz plays his qualifier against Daniil Medvedev.

Jannik Sinner played the game. While the Italian was already qualified, and could have slowed down to preserve himself, he beat Holger Rune last night in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 6-4). In front of his audience, Jannik Sinner perfectly controlled his opponent, too irregular despite some flashes, as in the second set. This result eliminates the Dane and at the same time qualifies Novak Djokovic, who risked elimination in the event of Jannik Sinner's defeat.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic played his place in the semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas' replacement, Pole Hubert Hurkacz. The Serb did the job, but only half: by winning in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-1), and therefore by giving up a set to his opponent, he exposed himself to premature elimination . Indeed, in the event of Holger Rune's victory against Jannik Sinner last night, the world number 1 would have been eliminated based on the difference in sets won. Thanks to Jannik Sinner's victory, Djokovic reaches the semi-finals and will play against the first of the "red" group.

Carlos Alcaraz still has his destiny in his hands. The Spaniard must beat Daniil Medvedev, already qualified, early this afternoon. He would then punch his ticket to the semi-finals, even if Alexander Zverev beats Andrey Rublev this evening at 9 p.m. Indeed, with a difference in sets won of 1 for Alcaraz and -1 for Zverev, the Spaniard would necessarily be ahead of the German in the ranking in the event of a three-way tie with Medvedev, at two victories each. The Russian has a set difference of 3 and is therefore safe, guaranteed to finish ahead of Alexander Zverev. The latter therefore no longer has his destiny in his hands, and must hope that Daniil Medvedev plays his best tennis and beats Carlos Alcaraz.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.