Turin Masters 2023: Djokovic can overtake Federer! All the information: groups, program...

The Masters is the highlight of the tennis season, and this year Novak Djokovic could beat Roger Federer's title record there. Presentation of the tournament.

Each season, the end-of-year Masters (or “ATP Finals”) decides between the eight best players in the world. This year, Novak Djokovic presents himself as the undisputed favorite at the Turin Masters: world number 1, winner of the last Grand Slam (US Open) and the last Masters 1000 (Paris-Bercy), undefeated since Wimbledon... Nothing seems to be able to stop the Serbian at the end of the year. And if he wins this Turin Masters, he will become the most successful player in history in the tournament. He currently has 6 titles at the “ATP Finals”, like a certain Roger Federer. When “Nole” has the opportunity to beat the records of his illustrious elders, he rarely misses it.

The eight qualified players are divided into two pools of four players, who will play each other before the semi-finals and the final for the qualifiers. Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune find themselves in the “green” group this year, while Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev are in the “red” group. Unprecedented this year, half of the participants have already won the Masters: Novak Djokovic (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022), Alexander Zverev (2018, 2021), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) and Daniil Medvedev (2020) . The winners of the last five editions are therefore all present. The Masters takes place in Turin for the third time in a row and will remain there until at least 2025, after twelve editions in London.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

Group A:

Group B:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.