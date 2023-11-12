Turin Masters 2023: Djokovic and Sinner winners, Alcaraz on display! Results and program

Djokovic and Sinner won their first match yesterday, and are in a good position for the semi-finals. This Monday, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev take to the track.

Novak Djokovic is still undefeated since Wimbledon. Yesterday, for his first match in this end-of-year Masters, which he enters as a favorite, the Serbian beat the young Holger Rune after a fight of more than three hours (7-6, 6-7, 6-3). As in Paris ten days ago, the duel delivered on all its promises, with a closely contested match in the first two sets, which lasted more than an hour each. Djokovic ended up making the difference in the third round, where the Dane lost somewhat by forcing his game. With this success, "Nole" is now assured of finishing the year in first place in the world in the ATP rankings.

In the first match of the day, which opened this Turin Masters, Jannik Sinner defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at home (6-4, 6-4). The Greek appeared physically weakened, and Sinner was quick to take advantage of his superiority and finish the match in less than an hour and a half. The Italian confirms that he is a serious outsider in this Masters, and takes an option for qualification in the semi-final, which will certainly be decided during his match against Holger Rune. Stefanos Tsitsipas is condemned to the feat in this “green” group, notably against Novak Djokovic.

This Monday, Carlos Alcaraz enters the track in this Masters. The world number 2 will face Alexander Zverev in the early afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. After his disappointment at the Masters 1000 at Paris-Bercy, where he was eliminated from the start by Roman Safiullin, the Spaniard must bounce back and find a form that is fleeing him at the end of the season. The match of the evening, at 9 p.m., will be a 100% Russian duel between the two other players from the “red” group: Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.