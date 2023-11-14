Turin Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz’s great reaction! Results and program

Carlos Alcaraz responded well to his loss to Alexander Zverev, defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets this afternoon. Tonight, Medvedev faces Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz showed all his character by delivering a solid performance to beat Andrey Rublev this afternoon (7-5, 6-2). After losing his first match against Alexander Zverev (6-7, 6-3, 6-4), the Spaniard had to win or else be eliminated from the race for the semi-finals. It's done, thanks to a clearly improving level of play. Andrey Rublev will not see the semi-finals after this new defeat, which follows that against his compatriot Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-2).

This evening, world number 3 Daniil Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev in a match that promises to be spectacular. The winner will have an option for the semi-finals, since both players won their first match.

Jannik Sinner continues to progress and last night (Tuesday), the Italian delivered an XXL performance against Novak Djokovic. After 3h08 of play and a spectacular score 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), the world number 4, galvanized by his audience in Turin, put an end to the series of 19 consecutive victories for the Djoker to get closer to the semi-finals. Questioned at a press conference, “Nole” talks about the Italian’s progress. "The last time we played each other was in the Wimbledon semi-finals. I won in three sets, but the match was close. It all came down to a few points. But he was already playing very good at that moment. This time, he perhaps served better. The big difference is that he went for the important points, he was more courageous. For my part, I was not aggressive , not decisive enough. I let him take control of the rallies. At 5 all in the third set, 15-30, there is a rally and I should have entered the court. I didn't do it , he does. That's why he deserves his victory." The Serbian will now have to win against the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (9th), who replaces the injured and withdrawn Stefanos Tsitsipas, to qualify for the semi-finals.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.