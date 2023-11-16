Turin Masters 2023: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to face Djokovic! Results and program

Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the semi-finals by beating Daniil Medvedev this afternoon. He will meet Djokovic there, while the Russian has a meeting with Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz had his destiny in his hands. By beating Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-4), already qualified, he validated his ticket to the semi-finals, where he will meet Novak Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev seemed less involved in this match, and undoubtedly already had the lead in the semi-final. By losing this match in two sets, he even moved to second place in the group and will face the first in the other group, Jannik Sinner.

Tonight at 21, Alexander Zverev faces Andrey Rublev while both players are already guaranteed to be eliminated. Zverev would have two victories if successful this evening, like Medvedev and Alcaraz, but with a difference in sets won of 1 at best (compared to 2 for Medvedev and 3 for Alcaraz).

Jannik Sinner played the game. While the Italian was already qualified, and could have slowed down to preserve himself, he beat Holger Rune last night in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 6-4). In front of his audience, Jannik Sinner perfectly controlled his opponent, too irregular despite some flashes, as in the second set. This result eliminates the Dane and at the same time qualifies Novak Djokovic, who risked elimination in the event of Jannik Sinner's defeat.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic played his place in the semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas' replacement, Pole Hubert Hurkacz. The Serb did the job, but only half: by winning in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-1), and therefore by giving up a set to his opponent, he exposed himself to premature elimination . Indeed, in the event of Holger Rune's victory against Jannik Sinner last night, the world number 1 would have been eliminated based on the difference in sets won. Thanks to Jannik Sinner's victory, Djokovic reaches the semi-finals and will play against Carlos Alcaraz, first in the "red" group.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.