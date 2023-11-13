Turin Masters 2023: a failed first for Alcaraz, a Djokovic – Sinner shock on the program!

World number 2 Carlos Alcaraz lost his very first match in the Turin Masters as a big shock is planned for the evening.

He arrives in Turin with doubts, not sure that his first match will reassure him. Opposed to Alexander Zverev on Monday November 13, Carlos Alcaraz lost in three sets and 2h34 of play, (3)6-7, 6-3, 6-4, at the end of a fairly disappointing match. Annoyed, the Spaniard notably criticized the surface, too “fast” according to him. "'It's the fastest court of the year. Unbelievable that this happens after so many tournaments played on very slow courts. I don't understand why this happens. We never play in conditions like this throughout the year."

In the other meeting of the day, the Russian Daniil Medvedev had no trouble getting rid of his compatriot and godfather of his daughter, Andrey Rublev. Victory in two sets, 6-4, 6-2 in a match where Rublev did not convert a single one of his 7 break points. Asked about the closeness between the two, the former number 1 explained his approach. "On the court, there is neither friend nor foe. I just try to win the match and I don't think about anything else. But if I win, from the last point, I feel sorry for him . And it's the same when he wins. Last year it was pretty brutal when he beat me (in the group stage). I felt like for a day or two after the match he was pretty reserved towards me, very cautious. It's the same for me, I try to see how he experiences it to know if we can behave normally. There, I'm going to wish him good luck for the next match and he will probably do so likewise."

On the program this Tuesday, November 14, two meetings of the green group. At 2:30 p.m., Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Holger Rune to hope to exit the group stage. Both beaten on the first day, the Greek and the Dane are keen to perform well on the pitch. In the evening, the highly anticipated duel between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will take place. At home, the Italian is considered one of the favorites for this Masters, especially after the end of the season. But opposite, there is the Djoker, the one who has been undefeated for several months and who is guaranteed to finish world number 1.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.