Tunisia - Namibia: time, TV channel, lineups... Match information

Tunisia begins its CAN 2023 against Namibia this Tuesday, January 16. Discover all the information from the first match of the Carthage Eagles in this competition.

Tunisia begins its 21st participation in a CAN this Tuesday. Jalel Kadri's men prepared for this competition with a victory against Cape Verde in a friendly match (2-0). A result which resonates even more as the Cape Verdeans created a surprise against Ghana on the first day of this CAN 2023 (2-1). The Eagles of Carthage would certainly like to assert their status as outsiders in the final coronation by starting their campaign well.

Opposite, Namibia is the “little thumb” of this group E also made up of South Africa and Mali. The “Brave Warriors” have never left a CAN group stage as they begin their 4th epic in this competition. The Namibians were rather successful in their preparation for this edition of the African Cup of Nations with a draw against Ghana (0-0).

The Tunisia - Namibia match will start at 6 p.m. this Tuesday. It will take place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

Bein Sports 2 will broadcast the match between Tunisia and Namibia. The Somali Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be the official referee of this meeting.

The only streaming platform that will broadcast this Tunisia - Namibia will be MyCanal. You must have a subscription to be able to watch the match.

For his first CAN at the head of Tunisia, coach Jalel Kadri will not be able to count on Wahbi Khazri who retired internationally as well as Hannibal Mejbri who "was not ready for the CAN". He should therefore rely on Msakni and Khenissi in attack. The probable XI of the Eagles of Carthage: Ben Said - Talbi, Abdi, Meriah, Kechrida - Laidouni, Skhiri, Sliti, Achouri - Msakni, Khenissi.

For his part, Collin Benjamin would have to deal with players who mainly come from the South African first division. Probable Brave Warriors XI: Ndisiro - Nyambe, Hanamub, Petrus, Amutenya - Shitembi, Haukongo, Iimbondi - Limbondi, Shalulile, Tjiueza

What are the predictions for the Tunisia – Namibia match?

On sports betting sites, Tunisians are favorites like on Betclic where they are at 1.37. The draw is at 4.20 and Namibia's victory is at 8.90. On Winamax, Tunisia is at 1.39, the draw is at 4.10 and the Namibian victory is at 9.50.