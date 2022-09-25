Tudum: date, time, link... All about the Netflix event

TUDUM NETFLIX. Netflix is ​​hosting its virtual fan event this Saturday, September 24, 2022. What time and where can you watch announcements on the streaming platform's programs?

[Updated September 22, 2022 2:22 PM] Tudum is back. The virtual event, which highlights Netflix's biggest programs, is organized this Saturday, September 24, 2022. The opportunity for fans of the streaming platform to discover the latest announcements on their favorite films and series, such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, The Chronicles of Bridgerton or even Lupine and Emily in Paris.

To follow Tudum live, just go to the official Netflix Youtube page at 7 p.m. (Netflix France), or click on the video below. There is no need to subscribe to the platform or pay to follow the exclusive announcements.

Tudum is a global event for fans of Netflix programs. Entirely virtual, French fans, but also from the rest of the planet will be able to follow the various announcements on September 24, 2022. However, you will have to connect from 7 p.m. on Netflix Youtube channels, on Twitter and on Twitch to follow this event. .

Tudum is a totally virtual event. It is on Netflix's Youtube channels, but also on Twitter and Twitch that fans around the world will be able to follow the various announcements made from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In France, the event will be followed live on the Youtube channel of the streaming platform (click on the link).

Tudum is an opportunity for fans of Netflix programs to discover exclusive announcements about their favorite series or blockbusters: photos, trailers, excerpts will be revealed on this occasion. It will also be possible to discover interactive panels around the different programs. Below, find the main series and main films that will be honored on September 24, 2022 during Tudum:

Tudum is a Netflix event. But being accessible via official Youtube channels or on Twitch, it is not essential to have a subscription to the streaming platform to follow the event. However, this one is aimed at fans of Netflix content, it will speak more to those who already have an account on the platform than to others.

Tudum is a Netflix event that is followed entirely on Youtube, Twitch or Twitter. It is therefore completely free, and there is no need to register or pay a sum of money to discover the announcements made around the various programs of the platform. However, you have to remember to go to the pages relaying the event (see above) on September 24 from 7 p.m.