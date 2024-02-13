Tribute to Robert Badinter: what was planned by Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron had promised shortly after the announcement of Robert Badinter's death that a national tribute would be paid to him. The ceremony takes place this Wednesday. Here is the program.

"Lawyer, Minister of Justice, man for the abolition of the death penalty. Robert Badinter never stopped pleading for the Enlightenment. He was a figure of the century, a republican conscience, the French spirit." Reacting to the announcement of the death of Robert Badinter on Friday, Emmanuel Macron immediately announced that a national tribute would be paid to him. While his entourage indicated to France Inter on Tuesday that the President of the Republic was in favor of Robert Badinter entering the Pantheon, the tribute ceremony must take place this Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Place Vendôme, in front of the Ministry of Justice.

The tribute ceremony is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on various news channels and other radio stations. The arrival of the family of Robert Badinter, who also indicated on Tuesday that they did not want the presence of either the National Rally or La France insoumise, is scheduled for around 11:45 a.m. The President of the Republic will make his entry immediately, around noon. This will be followed, as TF1 Info specifies, by the arrival of the coffin, with background music.

Emmanuel Macron will then speak, before reflecting for a moment in front of the coffin of the man who was Keeper of the Seals, between 1981 and 1986. Note that it is possible that the Head of State will take advantage of his speech to officially announce Robert Badinter's entry into the Pantheon. Then, a minute of silence will be respected. Finally, the bell tolls, followed by La Marseillaise, will close the ceremony.