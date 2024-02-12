Tribute to Robert Badinter: the family refuses the presence of the RN and LFI, contrasting reactions

The family of former Minister of Justice Robert Badinter has indicated that they do not wish the presence of representatives of the RN and LFI at the national tribute planned for this Wednesday.

Their presence is not desired. The family of former Minister of Justice Robert Badinter informed the National Rally (RN) and La France Insoumise (LFI) this Tuesday, February 13, that they did not want their presence during the national tribute. scheduled for this Wednesday, Place Vendôme in Paris. A wish formulated, according to information from Le Figaro, by Elisabeth Badinter herself, widow of the former Minister of Justice.

It was the Élysée which made this desire known to both parties. The Rally has already affirmed that Marine Le Pen and the party's elected officials had decided not to go there. "The RN will not be present, the family does not want it. We will respect this wish" indicated the president of the RN group to the National Assembly, in front of the Bourbon palace this Tuesday at the microphone of BFMTV.

For his part, the LFI deputy for the 7th constituency of Seine-Saint-Denis Alexis Corbière reacted on is not consistent with the main points of Robert Badinter's great struggles. In 1981, Le Pen was for the death penalty while the Insoumis are the heirs of the long abolitionist struggle. Let's not blur the historical benchmarks."

The national tribute to the initiator of the abolition of the death penalty and the decriminalization of homosexuality in France will take place this Wednesday, February 13, 2024, Place Vendôme, where the Ministry of Justice is headquartered. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is expected to give a speech during this ceremony, in honor of the former president of the Constitutional Council, who died on February 9. A possible entry into the Pantheon could be mentioned by the head of state.