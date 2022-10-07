Tour of Lombardy 2022: date, entries... Info

LOMBARDY. Winner last year, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar is aiming for a second success in a row. All info.

This is the last big meeting of the year for the puncheurs. This Saturday, October 8, Tadej Pogacar will put his title back into play during the Tour of Lombardy. This race will be done without several French headliners like David Gaudu or Thibaut Pinot, while Julian Alaphilippe will be the leader of the Quick Step formation.

Mathieu van der Poel or even Peter Sagan will however be absent from the event while Jonas Vingegaard, Rigoberto Uran, Vincenzo Nibali, Valentin Madouas Magnus Cort Nielsen, Gianni Vermeersch, van der Poel's teammate, will be present just like the two riders of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Davide Ballerini and Zdenek Stybar or even Greg van Avermaet will be present at the start.

The list of participants:

The Italian cycling race will take place on Saturday October 8, 2022 with a morning start for a mid-afternoon finish.

No Sornano this year and a somewhat "easier" finish than in previous years, the profile of the race.

The classification of the Tour of Lombardy

What a season for Tadej Pogacar who won the Tour of Lombardy for the first time in his career!