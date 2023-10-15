Tour de France 2024: the Alps twice? Indiscretions on the course!

A few days before the reveal of the Tour de France route, several rumors are circulating.

The route of the 2024 edition of the Tour de France will be revealed in the coming days, on October 25 exactly from the Palais des Congrès in Paris and if we already know that the finish will be in Nice due to the Olympic Games in Paris, the Rest of the route is still to be determined. But according to our colleagues from Dauphiné, the Tour de France will pass through the Alps departments twice. The first passage will be coming back from Italy with an arrival and departure in Savoie then a second heading towards the final arrival in Nice with three days between the Hautes-Alpes and the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. In detail, the fourth stage will leave from Pinerolo to go to Valloire. The fourth stage will leave from Pinerolo to go to Valloire. The runners will then pass through Montgenèvre to return to France before heading towards the Lautaret and Galibier passes as indicated once again by the Dauphiné. The start of the fifth stage will be in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne for a transition stage. We could then attend a team time trial before passing through the Pyrenees (Saint-Lary-Soulan and the Plateau de Beille in particular.

After 110 editions concluded in Paris with very often a fairly boring stage promised to the sprinters, this Tour de France 2024 offers a breath of novelty with a time trial on July 21 in Nice and a final mountain stage the day before. The 20th stage will resemble a Paris-Nice stage with the arrival at the top of the Col de la Couillole. In detail, the stage will start from Nice and will see a series of four climbs: the Col de Braus (10 km at 6.6%), the Col de Turini (20.7 km at 5.7%), the Col de la Colmiane (7.5 km at 7.1%) then the Col de la Couillole (15.7 km at 7.1%), all in “only” 132 km. Enough to shake up the general classification 24 hours from the finish.

The next day, no stroll on the Promenade des Anglais. For the most nostalgic, it will be the first time that the Tour ends on a time trial since the outcome of 1989 when the Frenchman Laurent Fignon lost the yellow jersey by eight seconds, the smallest gap in history, against the American Greg Lemond. The stage will take place between Monaco and Nice, a 35 kilometer long route with several climbs such as the Turbie (8.1 km at 5.6%) then a portion of the Col d'Eze (1.6 km at 8.1 %) before the long descent towards the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

We are all super happy that the Olympic Games are taking place in France and Paris. It's great for everyone, French sport and beyond. But it was completely impossible to finish the Tour in Paris (*), the police and gendarmerie forces will have enough work not to add to it. There is a form of evidence, of common sense. The Côte d'Azur will offer us an exceptional setting from an aesthetic point of view, the place best known to foreigners in France after Paris. Starting from Nice and its metropolis, we are going to use this completely different terrain throughout the weekend, this will allow us to offer a final fireworks display which will be fantastic” explained Christian Prudhomme to the Team.

The 2024 Tour de France will take place from Saturday June 29 to Sunday July 21, 2024.

For this very special edition, the Tour de France will start from Italy for the first time in its history. The Tour started from all the countries bordering France. He even left the Netherlands six times, which does not have a common border with France. But he has never left Italy yet. There is a kind of incongruity that will disappear,” commented Christian Prudhomme in December 2022. In total, there will be three stages in Italy to launch the 2024 edition. The first stage will take place on June 29 and will connect Florence to Rimini. It is “a mid-mountain or even mountain stage with a positive altitude difference of 3700 meters”, according to Christian Prudhomme.

The second, designed for punchers, will start from Cesenatico and end on a final circuit in Bologna via Imola where Julian Alaphilippe won his first world champion title in 2020. Finally, the third, promised to sprinters, will go from Pleasure in Turin. The fourth stage should also take off in Italy and then arrive on French territory.