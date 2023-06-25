Tour de France 2023: without Roglic, Evenepoel, Démare ... Here is the list of entrants

The 2023 Tour de France will start from Bilbao in Spain on July 1 and will conclude on July 23 on the Champs-Elysées.

For the 110th edition of the Tour de France, the organizers have decided to start from Spain, one year after the start in Denmark. The city of Bilbao, the most populated in the Basque Country, was chosen.

Here is the official map and the route of the Tour de France 2023 which will therefore start from Bilbao in Spain and concentrate almost exclusively in the Center of France and the East. Several recognized passes will be climbed by the runners, in the Pyrenees and the Alps. The Tourmalet and the Grand Colombier will notably be on the programme. In detail, this Tour de France will offer 3,404 kilometers, 30 passes (Hors categories, 1st category or 2nd category), 4 summit finishes and 22 kilometers of time trial. The organization declares 6 flat stages, 6 hilly, 8 mountain and one stopwatch.

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France will be given from Bilbao in Spain on July 1, 2023. Three stages will be scheduled in Spain. This 110th edition will end three weeks later on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, on Sunday July 23, 2023.

Who are the entrants for the Tour de France 2023?

Find the list of all the riders entered for the Tour de France 2023.