Tour de France 2023 earnings: what bonuses for riders?

Discover the full prize pool for the Tour de France 2023 which does not change compared to that of 2022.

For this 2023 edition of the Tour de France, the earnings are identical to those of the previous edition. The winner of the general classification will leave Paris with 500,000 euros while the 2nd and 3rd will leave with 200 and 100,000 euros. The wearer of the green jersey at the finish will receive 25,000 euros while the riders who finish second and third will collect 15,000 euros and 10,000 euros respectively. The same sums will be awarded to the first three of the final general classification of the best climber. For the best youngster's jersey, the winner will receive 20,000 euros, the second and third will respectively be entitled to 15,000 euros and 10,000 euros. Finally, the formation that will finish at the top of the team classification will receive a check for 50,000 euros, against 30,000 euros for the second and 20,000 euros for the third.

Note that the daily bonus paid to the wearer of the yellow jersey is 500 euros. In the final general classification, the bonuses are paid to all the classified riders. From the twentieth place, the amount allocated is 1,000 euros.

The bonuses are paid to the first twenty of each stage, the riders classified from 15th to 20th place receiving the sum of 300 euros.

The final winner of this ranking wins the sum of 25,000 euros, the 2nd 15,000 and the 3rd 10,000. The daily income of the wearer of the polka dot jersey is 300 euros.

The final winner of this ranking wins the sum of 25,000 euros. The daily allowance of the wearer of the green jersey is 300 euros.

The final winner of this ranking wins the sum of 20,000 euros. The daily allowance of the wearer of the white jersey is 300 euros.

The team that finishes at the top of this classification at the end of the Tour receives 50,000 euros. At each stage, the winning team wins 2,800 euros.

The final winner of this ranking, the Super combative, wins the sum of 20,000 euros. The most combative of the stage wins 2,000 euros.

The sum of 5,000 euros is paid for each of these three prizes. The Henri-Desgrange prize rewards the runner who crosses the Col du Galibier in the lead, the Jacques Goddet Souvenir bonus is awarded to the one who crosses the summit of the Tourmalet first, and the Bernard Hinault Prize goes to the runner who has achieved the best time during the ascent of the Côte de Dormancy.