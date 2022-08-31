Toulouse FC - PSG: time, TV channel, probable line-ups, predictions... Match info

FOOT TOULOUSE FC - PSG. For the 5th day of Ligue 1, this Wednesday evening, Paris SG, leader of the championship, moves on the lawn of a promoted, Toulouse FC. Held back by AS Monaco, PSG hopes to resume its march forward one week before the start of the Champions League.

A first hitch, which requires a reaction from the PSG side. Held in check at the Parc des Princes by AS Monaco (1-1), last Sunday, Galtier's men do not have time to think about this trip, this Wednesday evening, to Toulouse FC. For this meeting, the leader of Ligue 1 (10 pts), tied with OM and RC Lens, wants to get back on track: "Faced with PSG, will the team behave like same way, we don't know that, analyzed the Parisian coach. We have to impose our game, but we expect a tough and committed match. The Stadium will be full. It's still PSG who moves, so automatically there will be motivation from the opponent, we are prepared for it." One week away from returning to the Champions League, when they receive Juventus Turin, PSG should rotate their workforce.

Opposite, Toulouse FC, which is returning to Ligue 1, has made a good start to the season with already five points collected. But, Philippe Montanier, the coach of the Violets, knows that the case will be complicated against the stars of PSG: "We have to play our luck to the full and also take advantage, even if he is a very, very high level opponent, of these matches to give it our all in front of our home crowd. It's interesting for us to rub shoulders with teams that are on the roof of Europe. It's a real challenge."

For this 5th day of Ligue 1, this Wednesday evening, Toulouse FC receives PSG in its den of the Municipal Stadium. The kick-off of this meeting will be given at 9:00 p.m. by Mr. El Hadj.

To follow the battle between Toulouse FC and PSG, it will be necessary to connect to Canal Foot, a new channel from the Canal group launched this Wednesday morning. It will be, as its name suggests, entirely dedicated to broadcasting football matches from the group's rights panel. The channel will be accessible to subscribers of the sport pack which also includes Canal Sport.

To follow Toulouse FC - PSG in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to Canal and also subscribing to the sports pack. After this manipulation, you can connect to Canal Foot.