Toulouse - Bayonne: time, lineups, predictions... all the information about the match

This Saturday, February 3, Stade Toulousain welcomes Bayonne to Ernest-Wallon. Antoine Dupont is the starter and captain of the reigning French champions.

A clash of opposites. In great shape (four victories in a row), and coming off a resounding success on the pitch of Racing 92 (20-27), Toulouse (4th, 36 points) is full of confidence despite the absences of the internationals present at the 6 Nations (Ramos, Mauvaka, Marchand, Baille...). On the other side, Aviron bayonnais (10th, 28 points) is in the middle of the ranking, but is only seven points ahead of the zone and Oyonnax.

Speaking to the press, Alban Placines spoke before this Toulouse - Bayonne: "After having a big away match, the risk is to relax a little bit at home. We are doing everything to avoid that. Training are consistent, we are preparing properly and will continue like this until Saturday evening 9 p.m..”

Opposite, Grégory Patat admitted to having wanted to try a bet for this Toulouse - Bayonne: "It's a desire, to turn. I took into account the last matches and the characteristics of Stade Toulousain, a team which will put a large volume of play, which moves the ball a lot compared to the forward pack and which has a fairly mobile team, to respond to their possession."

As part of this 14th day of the championship, the Top 14 offers a Toulouse – Bayonne shock. This game will kick off at 9:05 p.m.

