Toulon - Munster: channel, time, lines... Match information from the 3rd day of the Champions Cup

Toulon hosts Munster this Saturday January 13th on the third day of the Champions Cup in a decisive encounter between two teams struggling in this competition.

RC Toulon has not been able to do so since the start of this Champions Cup. Pierre Mignoni's players lost their first two matches and must get their heads back on track during this third day of the group stage. The Var started the competition with two cruel defeats against Exter (18-19) before experiencing the same misfortune against Northampton (19-22). All competitions combined, a single ray of sunshine has brightened the daily life of Toulonnais for five matches with a victory against Stade Français (19-5). “With two victories, we can still qualify,” recalled the RCT coach.

Opposite, Munster rugby is in a situation as complicated as its opponent of the day. Despite everything, the Irish have one more point thanks to a draw against the other French club in group 3 Aviron Bayonnais (17-17). The Red Army then lost to Exter (24-32) and faces the RCT with quite a lot of pressure after three consecutive defeats in all competitions. "I've seen us in adversity before and we've come through it. We always have experience to draw on in that regard," Munster manager Graham Rowntree said.

The match between Toulon and Munster will start at 4:15 p.m. this Saturday, January 13. It will take place at the Felix Mayol stadium in Toulon.

Two channels will broadcast the meeting between Toulon and Munster. France 2 and Bein Sports 2 have the rights to the match. Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will also be available to follow this match from the 3rd day of the group stage of the Champions Cup. France.TV and MyCanal will also broadcast this clash of the poorly classified.

Pierre Mignoni revealed his starting XV where only five French people will be present. The Englishman David Ribbans will be captain while the Gallo-Scottish hinge Biggar/White remains unchanged after the setback against Montpellier (17-27). The Varois XV: Jaminet - Wainiqolo, Waisea, Paia'aua, Fainga'anuku - (o) Biggar, (m) White - S.Tolofua, Isa, Du Preez - Ribbans (cap.), Halagahu - Brookes, C. Tolofua, Priso.

Opposite, the Irish will be deprived of their South African world champions RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn, injured. Frenchman Antoine Frisch will start the game. The Munster rugby starting XV: Zebo - Nash, Frisch, Nankivell, Daly - (o) Crowley, (m) Casey - Hodnett, Coombes, O'Mahony - Beirne (cap.), Ahern - Ryan, Scannell, Loughman.

The Toulonnais are the favorites for this meeting on sports betting sites such as Betclic where they are at 1.28. The draw is at 25 and the Munster victory is at 3.30. On Winamax, the Varois are at 1.31, the draw is at 20 and the Irish victory is at 3.