Tottenham - OM: line-ups, time, TV channel... match info

Tottenham Hotspur FC - OM. For their return to the Champions League, OM travel to London to face Hugo Lloris' Tottenham at 9 p.m. tonight. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and OM, live commentary.

After an excellent start to the Ligue 1 season, Igor Tudor's OM are starting their Champions League campaign against Tottenham. Anxious to put behind him his last disastrous campaign, the Marseille club has a good shot to play in a group made up of Frankfurt and Sporting. However, the calendar placed the most complicated meeting first with this trip to London. Finally, the OM coach will not be able to count on Alexis Sanchez, the transfer window's flagship rookie, but suspended for this first Champions League meeting. On the Tottenham side, Antonio Conte's players are advancing with great serenity in a group within their reach. Third in the Premier League, the Londoners are in great shape and intend to strike a blow tonight. It's also a special meeting for their Italian technician, who finds his teammate on the opposing bench: "Igor is a friend and we played together at Juve for many years. He's a really good guy, I'm very happy to see him on the bench of an important European club. He is doing a really good job, he likes to work a lot and his team has very clear ideas. I wish him the best, for him and for Marseille. Except for the two matches against us",

The match between Tottenham and OM starts at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, September 7 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For their return to the European Cup, OM will be featured on the two Champions League channels, namely Canal and RMC Sport 1

This meeting between OM and Tottenham can be followed on MY Canal but also on SFR TV with a subscription to RMC Sport

Undefeated since the start of Ligue 1, OM travel to England full of confidence. However, Tudor will not be able to count on Alexis Sanchez, suspended for this first day of the Champions League:

The likely composition of the OM: Lopez - Mbemba, Bailly, Kolasinac - Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares - Guendouzi, Suarez, Gerson.

Probable Tottenham lineup: Lloris - Romero, Dier, Lenglet - Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon - Richarlison, Kane, Son.

For the bookmakers, the English of Tottenham are the great favorites of the meeting and a success at home is worth 1.50. A draw is quoted at 4.50 while a surprise victory for OM is estimated at 5.50.