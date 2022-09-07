Tottenham Hotspur FC - OM: line-ups, time, TV channel... match info

Tottenham Hotspur FC - OM. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and OM, live commentary.

The match between Tottenham and OM starts at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, September 7 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For their return to the European Cup, OM will be featured on the two Champions League channels, namely Canal and RMC Sport 1

This meeting between OM and Tottenham can be followed on MY Canal but also on SFR TV with a subscription to RMC Sport

Undefeated since the start of Ligue 1, OM travel to England full of confidence. However, Tudor will not be able to count on Alexis Sanchez, suspended for this first day of the Champions League:

The likely composition of the OM: Lopez - Mbemba, Bailly, Kolasinac - Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares - Guendouzi, Suarez, Gerson.

Probable Tottenham lineup: Lloris - Romero, Dier, Lenglet - Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon - Richarlison, Kane, Son.

For the bookmakers, the English of Tottenham are the great favorites of the meeting and a success at home is worth 1.50. A draw is quoted at 4.50 while a surprise victory for OM is estimated at 5.50.