Total War Warhammer 3: what time to discover Immortal Empires?

By bringing together the content of three Total War Warhammer games, immortal Empires aims to offer a large-scale gaming experience. The good news is that we now know the date and time of its launch.

[Updated Aug 22, 2022 3:41 PM] Although hailed for its impeccable technical achievement and gameplay, Total War Warhammer 3 remains the dunce of a hugely popular trilogy of games. Abandoned by players shortly after its release due to balancing issues and poor performance, the famous turn-based strategy game is likely to take off on August 23. In question, the arrival of Immortal Empires, the game mode bringing together the content of the three Total War Warhammer games in a single titanic campaign experience. Add to that the arrival of the first DLC Champions of Chaos, and the game's 2.0 update, and the worst student in the series could well become one of the best strategy games of all time. We summarize everything for you.

Let's not beat around the bush, Immortal Empires will be launched at the same time as the game's 2.0 patch on Tuesday August 23 at 4 p.m. It will allow owners of Total War Warhammer 1, 2 and 3 to play the greatest campaign experience ever, uniting the game's 84 Legendary Lords in a race for glory across a map spanning over 550 cities and towns.

After the many difficulties that Total War Warhammer 3 had, both in terms of the balance of its single-player campaign and the lack of performance on the campaign map, it was high time for Creative Assembly to provide it with a new departure. The key point of this renaissance is the release of Immortal Empires, which will allow owners of the three Total War Warhammer games to enjoy a huge campaign map bringing together all the factions of the trilogy. You can also discover the map accompanied by a blog article:

Of course, Immortal Empires will be released as a beta. A decision taken by Creative Assembly in view of the difficulty of the task of integrating so much content on a single map of the game. Immortal Empires will bring together several dozen, if not hundreds of factions, enough to create a lot of technical difficulties during the end of turn, to speak only of that. Also, it remains to be seen how certain factions will adapt to the new landscape of the game, and if it will be possible to really influence the hierarchy of power between the different superpowers. Finally, Creative Assembly is going to have to do something to prevent a full campaign from lasting more than 500 turns. It is on these subjects that Richard Aldridge and Michel Heastie spoke in a frequently asked questions session with fans of the game. You can learn a lot of information about the changes that Immortal Empires brings to the old and new factions. , but also other more technical and meticulous aspects that you can discover in the video below:

This is the great novelty of this beginning of June for fans of Total War Warhammer. Immortal Empires is coming in the third quarter of 2022, so very soon, in Total War Warhammer 3. A release of immense importance since it will bring together the content of the three episodes of the trilogy in a single game. time trial in the kingdoms of chaos, and hello the conquest of an entire planet at the head of the Empire of Karl Franz. Warhammer 3 goes into fourth gear in a few weeks, and we hope that the performance of the title will follow. Because adapting three games into one can be complex, and Total War Warhammer 3 badly needs a boost of confidence and attractiveness when compared to its two elders. We are still waiting for the exact information on the starting positions of the good fifty Legendary Lords of this game mode, which will be released in beta version first.

You are alone in your tent in the middle of the tundra, the icy wind flapping the fabric walls while a small brazier gives you some heat. Besides the noise of the wind and the crackling of the flames, you seem to hear a noise. A whisper, no, voices? You are not alone in the immensity of the steppes of Kislev, the four Gods of Chaos have fixed their eyes on you, patiently waiting for their corruption to torture your flesh and your spirit... Anyway, it is of course those light notes that Total War Warhammer 3 intends to take you with. The third and final installment in Creative Assembly and Sega's trilogy of strategy games delves a little deeper into the prolific universe of Warhammer Fantasy, focusing on its main antagonists. Good versus evil, Chaos versus Order, a scenario that takes us to the confines of reality and invites us to discover new lands, darker and more sinister. And what fun.

A delight for a Warhammer fan who can finally appreciate the physical and literary fitness and enrichment of the Chaos factions. These demonic entities that periodically ravage the medieval-fantasy world of Warhammer and that we were eager to discover in detail, after the timid appearance of Archaeon and his accomplices in Total War Warhammer first of the name. Because that's where the strength of Total War Warhammer 3 lies: there are bad guys, very ugly and very very bad, and nice ones, very beautiful and very very nice, who fight through devilishly well scripted campaigns. and whose issues take us to the body. Because Creative Assembly has pushed the narrative a little further, multiplying cutscenes, dialogues, scripted battles, so that we feel a little less alone on this great board game that is Total War. Hats off to that side.

In terms of gameplay, the recipe is mastered and perfected by the British studio. We find the same mechanics as in the previous games, with new factions of course. On the campaign map, we can observe a more complete diplomacy giving us new ways to interact with our allies and enemies, and allowing us to FINALLY understand the price of certain treaties (the confederation is indeed very expensive). In terms of combat, the overhaul of the siege battle system gives us immersive combat, in which the AI ​​is doing quite well. Both the player and the AI ​​have the ability to build palisades and towers, providing more dynamism to hitherto pretty ridiculously bad rampart assaults. The maps are different from each other, the settings immersive, the combat animations realistic... In short, the world of Warhammer Fantasy is more alive than ever. What make us look forward to the integration of the contents of the first two Total War Warhammer in this third episode.

Now let's talk about its flaws, because there is a major one. Its optimization is absolutely catastrophic. A relatively common fact for a new Total War Warhammer game and one that was expected given the performance seen in promotional gameplay footage, but still weighs down its gameplay to the point of making it almost unpleasant. The game's Dunce, the campaign map that gulps down FPS like a Squig gulps down its meals. Impossible to exceed 30 FPS in places (Kislev) while the performance in battle remains mediocre, all in medium on a high-end PC and in 1440p. Problems that the gaming community is already raising, and which are handicapping the Steam ratings of a game that should win all the prizes. I insist, the optimization of the game is catastrophic, and Creative Assembly must work on the subject, because it is unacceptable that only the highest configurations can hang the 60 frames per second, especially in times of shortages that run. We keep a close eye on the next updates because it would be a shame if a game of this quality were so penalized by technical aspects.

As the typical sayings of the Warhammer world go: blood for the Blood God, skulls for the throne of skulls. To describe the universe of Warhammer Fantasy would take hours, but to make it shorter, we could speak of a heroic-fantasy version of our medieval empires, with a little Lord of the Rings side on steroids. Everything is bigger, stronger, nicer, meaner in short, Warhammer Fantasy is a world where the life expectancy of ordinary mortals probably does not exceed 30 years. It is for these same reasons that this universe fascinates, and this since 1983.