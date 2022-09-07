Total completely overwhelmed, several stations out of gas

The raid observed after the implementation of the new fuel rebate led to traffic jams but also to supply problems.

Queues still observed almost a week after the start of the promotions, rationing with a maximum authorized quantity... Are we heading towards a shortage of gasoline at Total? The oil group has been facing a large influx of motorists since the beginning of September. The reason ? The rebate set up by Total, in addition to the 30 cents fuel discount announced by the government on September 1. To the 30 cents, Total adds 20 cents reduction, enough to allow a reduction in the bill of up to 25 euros on a full 50 liters of fuel.

In a few days, the price of a liter of unleaded has dropped below the 1.50 euro mark per liter of fuel in many Total stations. Unexpected for many motorists after several months of increase and even a peak above 2 euros per litre. As a result, several service stations have literally been stormed and stocks have been empty since the start of the week. This Wednesday, ruptures persist, especially in the West in Angers, Nantes, Le Mans where motorists observe and report dry pumps, on unleaded such as diesel. Total recalls this week that the promotion will be in effect for a period of two months and warns of this influx likely to create a shortage. On Tuesday, the oil group also reassured, while confirming that 2% of its petrol stations were in a situation of shortage. The group promised rapid supplies to these stations.