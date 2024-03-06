Torrential rains in all these departments this weekend, flooding expected

The weekend promises to be rough across France with rain and snow expected in these regions.

After weeks of gray and rain in most of France since February, this week of March 4 was the mildest in a month or more. However, the lull was short-lived. As The Weather Channel announces, the gray weather and rain are making a return on Friday. Despite the depression, the sun could persist in the north with "relative mildness".

If this Friday March 8 will be a day of transition, the bad weather will indeed return from this Saturday March 9. The Weather Channel predicts further deterioration "in the southeast with heavy rain, wind and snow in the mountains." On the Atlantic coast, “very turbulent weather with sustained rain and strong gusts” is forecast. Only the northeastern territories should be spared this weekend.

The Weather Channel specifies that the bulk of the precipitation is expected in the south/southeast in an area starting from the Cévennes, south of the Massif Central, to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. For this Saturday, March 9, the site indicates that the wind should blow in this area and “will blow strongly on the exposed coasts of the Gulf of Lion” with peak gusts of up to 80-100 km/h on high terrain. As for rain, La Chaîne Météo announces a level that could "exceed 100 mm" in the Cévennes departments, which is considerable: Gard, Hérault, Ardèche, Lozère, Bouches-du will be particularly affected. -Rhône, Vaucluse and Drôme.

The rainy episode should also be significant in the PACA region, more precisely in the departments of Alpes-Maritimes and Var "where the soils are saturated", as the weather site specifies. These intense rains could cause "significant runoff" in the reliefs with "risk of mudslides, flash floods and flooding" in low-lying areas. This Saturday, snow is also expected in the hills of eastern France.

As The Weather Channel indicates: “In the mountains, it will snow again in abundance in the southern part of the Alps and the border Alps from 1200 m on average.” In the western part of France, the weather should remain “humid and windy” with “sustained rain”. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 2°C and 10°C across the entire territory with a maximum of 12°C for the coast of the Gulf of Lion.

Sunday March 10 promises to be calmer than Saturday. After heavy, sometimes stormy rain in the morning in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, the "weather becomes calmer near the Mediterranean" as forecast by La Chaîne Météo. The showers should gradually become rarer, revealing some rare clearings. This Sunday, snow should continue to fall at relatively low altitude "on the Alps in the morning before clearing out in the afternoon". In the west, the rain also persists with numerous clouds "between Brittany, Normandy and New Aquitaine". Showers which should also be accompanied by “fairly strong” winds on the Breton and Atlantic coasts.