Top 14: very big shocks at the top of the ranking, the program

The 9th day promises to be particularly exciting with many shocks.

Last weekend of Top 14 with the start of the European Rugby Cup and so many shocks on the program for this 9th day. At 3 p.m. this Saturday, the Section Paloise, 2nd surprise in this Top 14, travels to the Mayol entrance to face the RCT. Toulon, on a good run for a few matches, will try to confirm its place in the top 4 with in particular the great first of Melvyn Jaminet, present in the group.

In the other shocks of this day, Clermont, which is regaining color this season, will face Racing 92 of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi. The Parisians will try to win or at least take a bonus to maintain the leading position. Finally, on Sunday, the day will conclude with the clash between Stade Toulousain and Stade Français.

At the bottom of the ranking, Montpellier, at the bottom of the ranking since the start of the season and very worrying, is playing a complicated match on the lawn of Bayonne, 12th. In the event of a defeat without a bonus, the Montpellier team could be 12 points behind the non-relegable place...

