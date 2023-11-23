Top 14: Toulouse receives Clermont, a Racing – La Rochelle shock! Program and ranking

Several top-of-the-table shocks this week, but also the tempting Toulouse - Clermont and Racing - La Rochelle. The complete program.

At the opening of this eighth day of Top 14, Toulon hosts Castres, Saturday at 3 p.m., for a match between two teams from the top of the table. The Toulonnais, fifth, remain on two prestigious successes against Racing (31-26) and Clermont (27-30). The Castres are third and have also won their last two matches, at home against Oyonnax (39-11) and Toulouse (31-23).

In the multirugby at 5 p.m. on Saturday, on the program: Bordeaux-Bègles - Perpignan, Bayonne - Lyon, Montpellier - Oyonnax and Pau - Stade Français. Montpellier, which transformed its staff with the arrival of Patrice Collazo in particular, is playing big: the club is last in the championship with one victory for six defeats. Receiving an a priori inferior opponent, Oyonnax who is eleventh, is the ideal opportunity to get back on track. At the other end of the ranking, Stade Français will want to keep its leadership position by winning in Pau, surprising fourth which has only one point less.

Saturday evening, prestigious duel between Stade Toulousain and Clermont. The two teams are in the middle of the table and are currently struggling to keep going, alternating victories and defeats. Finally, Sunday at 9 p.m., Racing 92 welcomes La Rochelle. The Rochelais moved up the rankings and won the derby against Bordeaux-Bègles last weekend (25-21), like Racing, second, who won on the pitch at Stade Français (9-13) and are now tied on points with the leader.

