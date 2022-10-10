Top 14: Toulouse leader, Toulon new runner-up, ranking

TOP 14. Easy winner of Clermont, Stade Toulousain is still leader of the Top 14 ahead of Toulon and La Rochelle.

Stade Toulousain in steamroller mode. Faced with Clermont in one of the shocks of the 6th day of the Top 14, Toulouse had fun to win largely 46-10 and maintain its place as leader of the French championship. "It's a match that I really feared, because the energy that had been deployed in Montpellier and the return of boys who had been put on rest make a mix that is a little difficult to find. It was confirmed at the start of our match which was a little bland. And then, over time, we managed to put our rugby back in place, even if everything was not perfect with lost balls, waste, sometimes bad passes assured" analyzed Ugo Mola after the meeting.

Behind, Toulon keeps pace by inflicting a correction on Brive with a score of 47-0 for the comeback of its world champion Cheslin Kolbe on the harbour, author of the first try of the game after only 2 minutes of play (there will have 7 in total). If the RCT is the new dolphin of Toulouse, it is because La Rochelle stumbled this weekend on the lawn of Bayonne 29 to 13, its second defeat in three Top 14 games.

Here is the updated Top 14 ranking for the 2022-2023 season. The ranking is updated at the end of each match:

Download the calendar of the Top 14 2022-2023 in PDF

Here is the entire calendar of the French rugby championship and the next final stages. You can zoom in on the images below to see the detail and also download it above:

For all the days of the Top 14, here is the established program:

As the name of the French rugby championship indicates, 14 clubs are in the elite, here is the list of clubs: