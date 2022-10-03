Top 14: Toulouse brings down Montpellier, the ranking

TOP 14. In the clash of the 4th day of the Top 14, Stade Toulousain won against Montpellier and retained the lead in the standings.

Despite a slightly overhauled team, Stade Toulousain struck a blow at the end of the 4th day of the French Top 14 championship on the lawn of reigning French champion Montpellier by winning with the score of 19-17. A defeat with bitterness for Philippe Saint André, manager of the Héraultais. "We lacked far too much precision, technical accuracy, we lost too many balls in conquest. There is a lot of bitterness tonight (Sunday evening) with this full stadium and this beautiful atmosphere and after a top match especially in the first half. But when you forget ready-made tries and miss six points on foot. We lost too many points along the way. I wouldn't say we were feverish because we created opportunities but we weren't precise enough on the last gesture. We also lost a lot of balls in contact, which can be expensive against Toulouse."

In the rest of the day, La Rochelle, the reigning European champions, won against Racing 92 and kept pace with Stade Toulousain at the top of the Top 14. "It's a forceps victory. half time, we told them we were only 9 points behind, it was not insurmountable. We are expected by all the teams, we were under pressure against Clermont last week and in the first half today today (Saturday), and we couldn't reverse it" explained 3/4 coach Sébastien Boboul. Note also the card of Clermont against Lyon or the victory of Toulon on the lawn of Pau.

Here is the updated Top 14 ranking for the 2022-2023 season. The ranking is updated at the end of each match:

