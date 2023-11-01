Top 14: Toulouse among the leaders, three shocks at the top of the table! Program and ranking

The 5th day of the Top 14 offers a great program, with the six best-ranked teams who will face each other this weekend. Presentation of all posters.

The Top 14 resumed its rights last weekend, and has already offered us some stunning matches, to help fans and French internationals alike turn the page on the World Cup. This week, the 5th day of the championship opens on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the trip of the double European champions from La Rochelle to Oyonnax. Two teams who must revive: La Rochelle remains on two consecutive defeats, while Oyonnax has lost its last three matches.

At 5 p.m., Clermont, defeated in Lyon last week (41-22), welcomes Bayonne. Perpignan, dead last, receives Toulon at the same time. USAP has not scored a point in four days, and is the only team still looking for a first victory this season. Still at the same time, Bordeaux-Bègles welcomes Montpellier, narrowly beaten at home by Racing last weekend (16-19). UBB will certainly be able to count on the return of three French internationals: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Maxime Lucu and Yoram Moefana returned to training this week with their club. Enough to replenish the back lines decimated during the World Cup, and put their heads back together after a frustrating defeat in the last minutes in Toulouse (29-22).

All the top 6 teams meet this weekend. The last match at 5 p.m. will see Stade Français and Castres, 4th and 2nd respectively. Then at 9 p.m., Racing 92, which has great ambitions this season and is in 3rd place, receives LOU, 6th in the championship. Finally, on Sunday at the same time, the reigning champion moves to the leader's lawn, two teams who remain on three victories in a row. Stade Toulousain, which is 5th and has already found some of its globalists, goes to Pau, surprising first in the Top 14 and which was again very successful in Perpignan last weekend (24-39).

