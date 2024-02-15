Top 14: the program for the 15th day and the ranking

The 15th day of the Top 14 is on the program this weekend.

A weekend without the 6 Nations Tournament, but a rugby weekend nonetheless! This Saturday, February 17, the 15th day of the French rugby championship is on the program with beautiful posters and struggles on all levels.

To start the day, La Rochelle will travel to Lyon in a duel of the “disappointed” since the start of the season between 8th and 12th in the ranking. In the multiplex, Stade Toulousain will try to take the place of leader of the Top 14 by facing Oyonnax at home. At the same time, Racing will be back on track by hosting Montpellier which must take points.

Leader of the ranking, Stade Français will try to maintain its leading position against the Catalans of Perpignant at the Stade Jean Bouin. Finally, we will follow Bordeaux against Pau, Clermont which hosts Bayonne and finally Toulon, in tough conditions for several weeks, who will have to restart on the lawn of Castres which hopes to pass in front of its opponent to enter the top 5.

