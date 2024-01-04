Top 14: the complete program for the 12th day

Top 14 weekend in France with the 12th day on the program.

One week before the return of the European Rugby Cup and already a few weeks before the start of the 6 Nations Tournament, the Top 14 is on the program this weekend with the 12th day which marks the end of the phase go to the French championship. Will Racing, currently leader, finish with this first part of the season in mind? Gael Fickou's partners are playing against Castres at home and should, without any major poor performance, approach the return phase with slight comfort.

Behind, we will once again follow Bordeaux Bègles. In steamroller mode for several weeks, the Bordelais welcome Bayonne, 10th in the ranking, but fell to Racing 92 a week ago with a last minute test. For their part, Toulon will want to stay in the very good car at the top of the ranking by moving onto the Montpellier pitch, dead last in this Top 14 and in a very worrying situation before the start of the return phase.

Pau - La Rochelle at 3 p.m.

Racing 92 – Castres at 5 p.m.

Perpignan – Oyonnax at 5 p.m.

Stade Français – Clermont at 5 p.m.

Bordeaux Bègles – Bayonne at 5 p.m.

Toulouse – Lyon at 9:05 p.m.

Montpellier – Toulon at 9 p.m.

