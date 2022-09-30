Top 14: several shocks on the program, the schedule and ranking

TOP 14. New day of Top 14 this weekend with several beautiful posters on the program.

Place at the 4th day of the championship of France of Top 14 this weekend with a huge shock in program between the Stade Toulousain and the champion of France Montpellier, both leader of the classification at the end of the 3rd day. Unfortunately for the Héraultais, this meeting will take place without Arthur Vincent. Already injured for a long time, the French international has relapsed and suffers "from a partial lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament", as the club specified on its official website this week.

Among the other posters, La Rochelle will be entitled to a big challenge at home against Racing 92 which announced this week the arrival of Stuart Lancaster for next season, him the current coach of the province of Leinster. Toulon will have to bounce back after their defeat against Perpignan last week by playing in Pau, still without their international winger Gabin Villière. We will also follow a Clermont Lyon or a Brive - Bayonne.

