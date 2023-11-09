Top 14: several shocks on the program, the ranking

Pau against Bordeaux, Toulon against Racing... The new day of Top 14 offers some great posters.

6th day of the Top 14 this weekend with several big posters on the program. The poster child of the day is undoubtedly Racing 92 which faces the RCT. The Parisians have been in the center of the news this week with the signing of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi. If he will only play in a few weeks, he has already mentioned the level of the championship. "The Top 14 is the biggest club competition in the world, one of the most difficult, the most homogeneous, the most physical. Many great players have come here and some are still here. I have not known through the history of such homogeneous competition. There are great teams at all levels. One of my friends plays in Pro D2, he told me that it was also a difficult championship. That provides information on the level of rugby in France. " He will undoubtedly see this level this weekend with Racing's trip to Mayol against Toulon in search of redemption and, above all, points.

In the other shock of the day, Pau, surprise leader of this championship, will try to maintain its leading position against Bordeaux Bègles. The Bordelais also posted a photo a few days ago which may scare the Pau Section with Louis Bielle Biarrey, Maxime Lucu or even Damian Penaud, for the first time in his new colors. The internationals should make their return, including in Toulouse. The Stade, in difficulty since the start of the season, hosts Perpignan at the opening of the 6th day to try to regain a place in the top 3. Among the other matches, Montpellier, stuck at the bottom of the ranking, will have to return to victory against in Clermont while Lyon will host Stade Français, La Rochelle will face Bayonne and Oyonnax will travel to Castres.

